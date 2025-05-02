Restaurant Kiosks – latest fiserve Clover and Square kiosk

Restaurant Kiosks News

Nice PR by fiserv. We noticed it on PYMNTS which does great job.

Excerpt

Clover Kiosk is crafted with intuitive usability to help restaurants increase order size, streamline workflow and operations, and improve the overall customer experience.

With a 24” touch screen and 8” payment terminal plus a built-in printer, diners can browse menus at their own pace, customize items, and order and pay without having to wait in line. Differentiated from other self-ordering kiosks in the market, the low-touch Clover Kiosk offers a two-screen experience with an enterprise grade, large format display made for all-day operation.

Key Points

New Product Launch: Fiserv has launched the Clover Kiosk , a self-service solution designed to enhance the customer experience in restaurants.

, a self-service solution designed to enhance the customer experience in restaurants. The company also introduced an enhanced 24-inch Clover Kitchen Display System to streamline kitchen operations. Market Trends: They note that self-service kiosks are becoming increasingly popular in the restaurant sector, driven by consumer demand for convenience and efficiency. This trend is part of a broader movement towards self-service solutions across various industries, including retail and grocery. Benefits of Self-Service: Self-service kiosks can improve the onsite customer experience by reducing wait times and allowing customers to place orders at their own pace.

by reducing wait times and allowing customers to place orders at their own pace. Mark Hennin from Fiserv emphasizes that these technologies can lead to financial improvements for restaurants by optimizing operations. Competitive Landscape: The article mentions that other companies, such as Square, are also entering the self-service market with their own solutions, indicating a competitive environment focused on enhancing customer service through technology. Conclusion: Fiserv‘s new offerings reflect a significant shift in the restaurant industry towards self-service options, aiming to meet evolving consumer preferences and improve operational efficiency.

fiserve. kiosk

Clover Kiosk: self ordering for restaurants

$3,499 + $34.95/mo per device Our all-in-one device features an enterprise-grade 24″ display, a versatile payment terminal, and a built-in printer, all with a low-touch setup. Self ordering, optimized Boost efficiency Free up your staff to focus on value-added tasks rather than taking orders.

Free up your staff to focus on value-added tasks rather than taking orders. Improve customer experience Let customers browse menus at their own pace and customize their orders the way they want.

Let customers browse menus at their own pace and customize their orders the way they want. Grow your average ticket size Increase restaurant revenue by promoting cross-selling and upselling options on the ordering kiosk.

Make orders make sense

Bridge the gap between your front and back of house so you never get thrown off by order volume swings again.

Consolidate your order channels and put all on-premise orders and off-premise third party orders in one place.

Do away with paper ticket clutter in the kitchen. Place an order on any device in the restaurant, and it will fire straight to the KDS.

Print Runner tickets on any network-connected printer directly from the KDS.

Square Kiosk

From PYMNTS – May 7, 2024

Old news but worth including. Not much of a kiosk. Cheap tablet from China. No accessibility options.

Appears to be a “We have that too..” placeholder. Nothing about backend, control, metrics or anything else useful.

As of May 2025, Square has not publicly disclosed the total number of Square Kiosks deployed since its announcement in May 2024. The available information confirms that Square Kiosk was launched in May 2024 as a self-serve ordering and payment solution for quick-service restaurants, with plans to expand deployment throughout 20241345.

Square’s press releases and product pages highlight the product’s availability to all Square for Restaurants sellers and mention that early adopters and multi-location restaurants, such as Recess in Atlanta, have begun integrating the kiosks, with intentions to add more units12. However, there are no official figures or deployment statistics provided in the available sources.

In summary, while Square Kiosk is actively being rolled out and is available to restaurant operators nationwide, the company has not released specific deployment numbers as of May 202512345.

Excerpt

Square has introduced a tool to allow self-service ordering at fast food restaurants.

Square Kiosk, announced Tuesday (May 7), is a combined software, hardware and payment solution designed to work in tandem with the company’s Square for Restaurants offering and larger broader ecosystem of banking, customer engagement and business insights tools.

“For diners, using Square Kiosk is a sleek and simple experience that lets them bypass lines and easily customize their orders,” the company said in a news release.

“Guests are able to select exactly what they want, with customization options being sent directly to the kitchen, and restaurants can grow their check sizes by offering upgrades and add-ons on every order without any awkward exchanges.”

With labor costs rising, the release added, Square Kiosk lets operators reduce wait times and increase staffing in other parts of their businesses while still taking orders.

PYMNTS explored the demand for self-service among consumers in a recent interview with Brandon Barton, CEO of self-service kiosk provider Bite, which recently raised $9 million in its Series A funding round.

He said that his company, which has been focused on restaurants, was getting “more inquiries today from retail brands” than ever before.

Square Kiosk Video

More Restaurant Kiosk Clover News