Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosk Powered By Giada – Case Study

Giada Powers the Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosk

Giada is a global brand established in 1999, specializing in embedded computers, motherboards, and solutions for digital transformation and IoT across sectors like retail, education, hospitality, and transportation7. For more information email Lily or visit the Giada website.

Giada case studies highlight:

Compact media players for applications like jukeboxes in the entertainment and hospitality industries.

Self-service terminals in healthcare for stable, continuous operation and smooth human-computer interaction.

Advertising and digital signage deployed in retail locations (e.g., Starbucks South Korea) for vibrant product displays and customer ordering.

Digital kiosks that deliver personalized product experiences (e.g., Skittles Remix).

Embedded PCs for reliable operation in cash management (used in customized safes for retailers like Burger King)8.

Skittles® is the leading non-chocolate candy brand globally. To meet the demand for personalized candy selections, Incredivend developed the Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosk. These kiosks are strategically placed in high-traffic locations across the United States, including universities, movie theaters, airports, stadiums, entertainment centers, trampoline parks, casinos, and malls. The kiosks allow Skittles® fans to customize their candy mixes. The kiosks are designed to help expand sales at a lower cost; therefore, they require the embedded hardware to be highly reliable and stable. The kiosks must operate 24/7, and any downtime would result in a loss of sales revenue. Besides, the hardware is supposed to be cost-effective and support dual-LAN and Auto-power on. After comparison, they chose Giada embedded PCs and have deployed hundreds of these kiosks until June 2024. – Intel® Jasper Lake Celeron® N5100 processor

– 4 GB, Onboard LPDDR4-2666 MHz

– 128GB, 1 x M.2 for SSD

– 1 x DP, 1 x HDMI, Supporting 4K Display

– 2 x RJ45, Support Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6

– 2 x USB3.2 Gen2, 4 x USB2.0, 1 x RS232 Cost Savings: The deployment was cost-effective without compromising on quality or performance.

Reliable Connectivity: The dual LAN capability ensured continuous and stable network connectivity, crucial for interactive vending experiences.

Automatic Recovery: With auto-power-on functionality, the kiosks can automatically restart after power outages or scheduled maintenance, minimizing downtime and ensuring consistent operation.