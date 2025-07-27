Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosk Powered By Giada – Case Study

Table of Contents
Giada Powers the Skittles® Remix Digital Kiosk
Giada is a global brand established in 1999, specializing in embedded computers, motherboards, and solutions for digital transformation and IoT across sectors like retail, education, hospitality, and transportation7. For more information email Lily or visit the Giada website.
Giada case studies highlight:
Compact media players for applications like jukeboxes in the entertainment and hospitality industries.
Self-service terminals in healthcare for stable, continuous operation and smooth human-computer interaction.
Advertising and digital signage deployed in retail locations (e.g., Starbucks South Korea) for vibrant product displays and customer ordering.
Digital kiosks that deliver personalized product experiences (e.g., Skittles Remix).
Embedded PCs for reliable operation in cash management (used in customized safes for retailers like Burger King)8.
Introduction
Products Deployed
– 4 GB, Onboard LPDDR4-2666 MHz
– 128GB, 1 x M.2 for SSD
– 1 x DP, 1 x HDMI, Supporting 4K Display
– 2 x RJ45, Support Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6
– 2 x USB3.2 Gen2, 4 x USB2.0, 1 x RS232
Key Benefits
Reliable Connectivity: The dual LAN capability ensured continuous and stable network connectivity, crucial for interactive vending experiences.
Automatic Recovery: With auto-power-on functionality, the kiosks can automatically restart after power outages or scheduled maintenance, minimizing downtime and ensuring consistent operation.
