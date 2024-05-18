Digital Kiosk Manufacturers
Kiosk Industry list of over 500 retail kiosk manufacturing companies, suppliers and kiosk component providers, hardware and software. Looking for cash payment kiosks or an informational kiosk (such as a tablet kiosk), you need kiosk manufacturers. You also need software, hardware, wireless, management, consulting, sourcing, application, kiosk installation, kiosk servicing, site surveys, logistics, training, ADA consulting, kiosk devices, kiosk printers, remote monitoring and/or reporting plus a host of other capabilities. Maybe a kiosk revenue-sharing partner or kiosk lease. For more information email [email protected]
Best Digital Kiosk Manufacturers
- Olea Kiosks
- KioWare Software
- Pyramid Computer
- Nanonation Software
- Vispero ADA
- KIOSK Information Systems
- Kiosk Group Tablets
- 22Miles Digital Signage
- Intel Kiosk
- LG Business Solutions
- Peerless-AV Kiosks
- Acquire Digital Software
- DynaTouch Bill Payment
- Panasonic Restaurant Solutions
- Ingenico Payment
- Star Micronics Printers
- Advanced Kiosks
- Entropy Cabinet Solutions – Custom Kiosks & Unattended Retail
- Dolphin ADA
- Kodak Moments
- ImageHolders Kiosks
- REDYREF Kiosks – Custom and Standard
- 10Zig Thin Client for VMware and Citrix
- Elotouch Touch Screens
- Alpine Kiosk – for customized branded kiosk design at low cost
Silver, Bronze and Associate
- BRONZE
- Sitekiosk
- MIMO Monitors
- UCP Unattended Payments
- FEC Kiosks – custom kiosks & standard kiosks
- Storm Interface
- Tech For All
- ELATEC RFID
- Explore Keyser
- Self-Service Networks
- Evolis Badge & Card Printers
- Verneek AI Assist for Retail
- DotInCorp for accessibility and Braille
- AAG Consulting — Developing winning go-to-market and revenue growth strategies for retail technology companies
Associates
- WelcomeWare – virtual receptionist kiosk
- Datacap Systems, Inc. — kiosk payment systems and merchant account software
- TouchPay Bill Payment Kiosks
- Alveni– custom kiosks and software
- Insight Touch touchscreens + kiosks
- SapientX – conversational AI voice avatar
- Kiosk Innovations — custom and standard kiosks of all types
- TDS TOUCH Touchscreens
- BOCA Systems Ticket & Receipt Printers
- Identiv – Identification Systems
- Nanoptix – printers gaming & more
- Xtreme Power — kiosk UPS & power solutions
- Accushield – Health Screening Kiosk
- SUZOHAPP – OEM Components + kiosks
- Actineon – Actineon is the market leader in high-performance and customizable computers for kiosks, micro-markets, edge, digital signage, AI, virtual medicine, and research. Beyond customization, Actineon can offer full stack development – incorporating expertise from all required engineering disciplines, including systems, software, electrical, electronics, mechanical, industrial, manufacturing, and test. Global sourcing, a broad and deep supply chain, and multi-sourcing allow Actineon to ship products with minimal lead times. We offer solutions integrating the latest technology that provides value to the healthcare and IT industry.
- SelfPay — Since 2009, we develop and operate a global Network of Automated Payment Stations and Digital Channels offering all kinds of Payments to millions of consumers every year.
- SysTech Displays, Inc. — the Leader in Braille, ATM and Custom Signs
Looking for a kiosk manufacturer? Kiosk Industry has the major kiosk manufacturers as sponsors, and as members along with our industry lists bring over 500 companies from which to source and select. Adherence to kiosk-specific ADA accessibility guidelines, UL policy, HIPAA and PCI (KMA is a participating organization) are some of the criteria to employ in your selection of a kiosk partner. Don’t settle for cheap, under-engineered, “we also do kiosks” manufacturers. We also have a complete video library with over 100 different videos demonstrating kiosk companies on our vimeo site (https://vimeo.com/user21507462)