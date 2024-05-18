Digital Kiosk Manufacturers

Kiosk Industry list of over 500 retail kiosk manufacturing companies, suppliers and kiosk component providers, hardware and software. Looking for cash payment kiosks or an informational kiosk (such as a tablet kiosk), you need kiosk manufacturers. You also need software, hardware, wireless, management, consulting, sourcing, application, kiosk installation, kiosk servicing, site surveys, logistics, training, ADA consulting, kiosk devices, kiosk printers, remote monitoring and/or reporting plus a host of other capabilities. Maybe a kiosk revenue-sharing partner or kiosk lease. For more information email [email protected]

Looking for a kiosk manufacturer? Kiosk Industry has the major kiosk manufacturers as sponsors, and as members along with our industry lists bring over 500 companies from which to source and select. Adherence to kiosk-specific ADA accessibility guidelines, UL policy, HIPAA and PCI (KMA is a participating organization) are some of the criteria to employ in your selection of a kiosk partner. Don’t settle for cheap, under-engineered, “we also do kiosks” manufacturers. We also have a complete video library with over 100 different videos demonstrating kiosk companies on our vimeo site (https://vimeo.com/user21507462)