FTE Future Travel Experience Long Beach

See Latest Airport Technology

We are in C10 with accessibility and bag-checking kiosks. Widely regarded as “the CES for aviation”, FTE Global continues to redefine the future of air transport, returning to Long Beach, California in 2025. Join us for this landmark event, once again co-located with APEX/IFSA Global EXPO, forming the largest and most influential gathering of air transport executives in North America.

At the FTE Future Travel Experience Global 2025 in Long Beach (September 9–11 at the Long Beach Convention Center), you’ll find a dynamic showcase at the intersection of aviation, technology, and passenger experience. Here is what to see and experience at this industry-leading event:

Key Features & Experiences

Major Conference Tracks: Multiple parallel conferences cover digital transformation, AI, robotics, sustainability, commercial strategies, design, operational efficiency, and reimagining the end-to-end customer journey. The focus theme for 2025 is Collaborative Transformation, uniting airlines, airports, vendors, startups, and thought leaders to tackle the sector’s greatest challenges and opportunities12.

Expo & Exhibition Floor: The exhibition is the event epicenter, featuring hundreds of progressive suppliers, innovative startups, and established global brands. Demonstrations span robotics, wearables, AI, digital identity, big data, self-service, automation, and future mobility. Look for exclusive product launches, live showcases, and major announcements on the expo floor34. Tech & Innovation Briefing Tours: Curated guided tours on the show floor focusing on topics such as Baggage, AI & Machine Learning, Digital Identity & Security, Accessibility, Self-Service & Automation, and Robotics & Autonomous Vehicles, matching you with relevant exhibitors. Sprint Sessions: Interactive brainstorms on key topics such as accessibility, generative AI use cases, and passenger personalization. The output of these sessions gets shared post-event, driving industry-wide dialogue. FTE Launch Pad: A special area for new product reveals, startup spotlights, and contract signings, emphasizing disruption and original thinking. Social Events: Don’t miss the happy hour, awards ceremony, and closing party—all inclusive on the exhibition floor, optimized for networking and collaboration.

Premium Conference Sessions: The agenda is crafted by and for leaders, including symposia on Artificial Intelligence, Accessibility, Energy & Sustainability, Robotics & Autonomous Vehicles, and more. Expect a range of session formats, including think tanks, workshops, guest panels, and fireside CEO interviews25.

Influential Speaker Line-up: Hear from global leaders such as: Scott Kirby (CEO, United Airlines) David Neeleman (Founder/CEO, Breeze Airways) Mesfin Tasew (CEO, Ethiopian Airlines) Dina Ben Tal Ganancia (CEO, EL AL Israel Airlines) Campbell Wilson (CEO, Air India) Cynthia Guidry (Director, Long Beach Airport) Executives from Vienna International Airport, Manchester Airports Group, flyadeal, Fiji Airways, and many others67.

Innovative Exhibitors & Sponsors: Meet confirmed exhibitors like Amadeus, AECOM, ALBA Robot, ADB SAFEGATE, Assaia, Ariadne, Analogic, and more—each presenting ready-to-implement solutions from automation to experiential customer technology4.

APEX/IFSA Global EXPO Co-location: The simultaneous co-location of APEX/IFSA means one pass gives you access to the largest gathering of air transport innovators in North America, with expanded coverage of airport and inflight experience.

Who Should Attend

Airline and airport leaders/decision-makers

Technology providers

Designers and architects

Ground handlers and destination partners

Startups and solution seekers in aviation and hospitality

This is a platform for professionals seeking deep insights, future-focused solutions, authentic networking, and hands-on exposure to the next generation of air transport technology.

Summary:

Whether you want to discover the latest in robotics, sustainability, AI, automation, passenger personalization, or network with the sharpest minds in the travel industry, FTE Global in Long Beach will be the “CES for aviation” you don’t want to miss123.

