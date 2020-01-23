Eight interactive kiosk – Smart City kiosks – Go Online

Excerpted from KMOV.com Staff – Posted on Jan 22, 2020

ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) — On Wednesday, eight interactive Smart City kiosks went online in St. Louis.

The vertical touch screen information centers provide visitors and residents with information on restaurants and attractions as well as local resources and services.

Kyle Sparks was visiting from Cincinnati and used a kiosk a the corner of 4th and Chestnut.

“I’ve only been to St. Louis a couple of times and I was just kind of moseying around trying to find out what I could find and these make it really easy,” he said.

The kiosks are part of the city’s Smart City initiative and have been in the works for two years. The information centers are being paid for without any tax dollars.

