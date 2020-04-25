Last Updated on April 25, 2020 at 1:54 pm

Peerless-AV® Joins Forces with Blue Planet Energy to Create a Premium Grid-Optional Energy Solution

Ed Note: Peerless-AV announced today they have partnered with Blue Planet Energy to create a Premium Grid Optional Energy Solution. Introducing The Blue Ion LXHV, a patent-pending, premium grid-optional energy solution brings a wide range of sustainable energy options to power critical infrastructure and businesses.

Companies pair custom enclosure, manufactured by Peerless-AV®, with Blue Planet Energy integrated microgrid solution to support global resilience projects

AURORA, Ill. – April 21, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is proud to announce a product partnership with Blue Planet Energy, creator of super-high performance off-grid and microgrid battery systems, to develop the Blue Ion LXHV, a patent pending, premium grid-optional energy solution that brings together a wide range of sustainable energy options to power critical infrastructure and businesses.

Through a ruggedized, custom enclosure manufactured by Peerless-AV, Blue Planet Energy’s non-toxic battery system and an integrated site controller, the companies are bringing together premium technologies to provide reliable energy for resilience projects that are built independent of, or in conjunction with, the utility grid. These include applications where energy is absolutely critical, like emergency services and healthcare facilities, or prohibitively high-cost, such as regions with expensive utility rate structures or where business continuity during grid outages is imperative.

“Because energy is such a critical element of modern life, we focus on bringing the broadest range of energy options to individuals and communities seeking more resilient and clean energy infrastructure,” stated Michael Menendez, Head of Product Development at Blue Planet Energy. “Peerless-AV’s stellar team, as well as their ability to quickly manufacture custom solutions at scale right here in the USA, make collaborating with them inspiring and effortless. What we created together transforms clean energy to an on-demand resource that makes grid-free commercial operations a reality.”

The Blue Ion LXHV grid-optional energy solution enclosure is built to withstand and thrive in the toughest situations possible. Features of the solution include a fire-safe battery chemistry and built-in battery management system; an integrated site controller accessible via an industry-leading touchscreen on the enclosure or an app; a tunable cooling system and eco-friendly reusable and washable air filter; and easy installation and serviceability features like the industry’s first zero displacement door hinge and removable top service entrance.

“We are honored to be partnering with Blue Planet Energy to create an impactful solution that offers life-saving energy and encourages sustainability,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. “As resilience experts, Blue Planet Energy consistently provides resilience options to communities where this is a need, as can be seen in the tremendous effort the company put forth in Puerto Rico after the hurricane in 2017. That effort and mobile infrastructure is still in place today benefiting the people of Puerto Rico. We are proud to partner with a company like Blue Planet Energy and are eager to help spread their mission.”

The Blue Ion LXHV is a 125kW/128kWh system that is easily expandable in 32kWh increments to 2+MWh, with a 21-year life expectancy (8,000 cycles). The system also includes a pre-tested and pre-configured battery inverter and flexible microgrid control software allowing for optional integration with generators, renewables or the grid. Blue Planet Energy solutions are available in various locations around the world, with installations in California, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Mexico and beyond.

About Blue Planet Energy

Blue Planet Energy is making the promise of grid independence a reality. With our scalable Blue Ion energy platform, we enable safe, resilient, clean energy to be delivered through distributed smart energy storage and microgrids. Our energy storage systems are used by both businesses and homeowners to provide energy security, independence from the utility grid and to drive the increased use of renewable power generation. To learn more about our technology or join our top-notch dealer network, visit: blueplanetenergy.com.

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Connect with Peerless-AV® via social media on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedI n, Facebook, and YouTube.