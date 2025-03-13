Smart City Peerless-AV Project in North Carolina

By | March 13, 2025
A Peerless-AV outdoor digital display panel, showcasing a computer desktop with palm trees, graces the sidewalk. Nestled near a modern building and lush trees under clear skies, it embodies the essence of a Smart City in North Carolina.

Smart City Peerless-AV Project

Smart City project by Peerless-AV — Pierson Computing Connection, Inc. is proud to share a recent installation of a Peerless-AV Smart City Kiosk at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina, completed in partnership with our friends at CDW.

These state-of-the-art outdoor kiosks are designed to replace static signage and elevate campus communication with dynamic, real-time content. Perfect for sharing campus news, wayfinding, event info, weather updates, and more — all in a sleek, modern design built to withstand the elements.

The Smart City Kiosk features:
✅ 55″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display with full HD 1080p resolution — crystal clear even in direct sunlight.
✅ All-weather rated enclosure for long-term durability.
✅ Optional 10-point IR touch overlay for fully interactive experiences.
✅ Easy installation without the need for heavy equipment.
✅ Locking rear door for simple maintenance access.

By integrating this advanced kiosk technology, Fayetteville State University is taking a big step toward improving campus engagement and streamlining information sharing.

👏 Big thanks to CDW and Peerless-AV for being great partners in bringing this project to life!

Smart City
