Smart City Peerless-AV Project in North Carolina

Smart City Peerless-AV Project
These state-of-the-art outdoor kiosks are designed to replace static signage and elevate campus communication with dynamic, real-time content. Perfect for sharing campus news, wayfinding, event info, weather updates, and more — all in a sleek, modern design built to withstand the elements.
The Smart City Kiosk features:
✅ 55″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display with full HD 1080p resolution — crystal clear even in direct sunlight.
✅ All-weather rated enclosure for long-term durability.
✅ Optional 10-point IR touch overlay for fully interactive experiences.
✅ Easy installation without the need for heavy equipment.
✅ Locking rear door for simple maintenance access.
By integrating this advanced kiosk technology, Fayetteville State University is taking a big step toward improving campus engagement and streamlining information sharing.
👏 Big thanks to CDW and Peerless-AV for being great partners in bringing this project to life!