Asia Media Partners for KMA

Here are our Asia Self Service and Kiosk media partners

China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show | Shanghai International Smart Retailing Show

As one of the core exhibitions of HOTEL PLUS Shanghai International Hotel and Business Space Exposition, is held at Shanghai New International Expo Center in every April. So far, 16 sessions of CVS have been successfully launched, renowned in self-service and smart retail industry at home and abroad.

CVS, as a professional exhibition, provides various self-service terminals, products in the vending machine and relevant accessories, integrated solution and trading service for hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, office buildings, hospitals, communities and other business spaces; meanwhile, it links the smart applications, products and suppliers, and converges the various business giants in the smart retail industry chain to advance the development of smart retail under the support of well-known enterprises in the industry.

Shanghai April 27-29, 2020

http://www.chinavending.com.cn/Portals/40/Templates/2020landingpagecvs/index.html

What is Retail Asia Conference & Expo (RACE)?

Situated at the forefront of innovative retail solutions, Retail Asia Conference & Expo (RACE) is a must-attend event that brings together the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore revolutionary ideas and cutting-edge technologies to ride the new wave of consumerism in Asia.

Hong Kong May 6-8, 2020

https://www.retailasiaexpo.com/about/

Digital Signage Expo Shanghai

Starting from 2009, Digital Signage has been showcasing variety exhibits including large terminal screen display, LCD panel, LCD spliced screen, LED display, glasses-free 3D display, laser projector, indoor and outdoor advertising display, virtual dressing display, touch screen, multi touch integrated machine, multimedia display system, content creation, high-definition transmission process and related accessories and services. From 2016, Digital Signage becomes one of flagship events of UBM TRUST, which is concurrently held with SIGN CHINA and LED CHINA to share the industry resources.

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre Address: Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre

(Longyang Road 2345) Exhibit Profile Complete Machine Zone: Internet Advertising Player, LCD Advertising Player, Digital Board, Interactive Advertising Player Display Area: Large Screens Display, LCD and Other Displaying Devices, Led Display, 3D Naked Eye Stereoscopic Display, VR/AR Large Screen Interaction, Desktop Display, Plasma Display Touch Zone: Touch Screen, Touch Technology, Multi-Touch, Touch Kiosk, Touch Panel, Touch Screen Solutions Software Zone: System Integration, Multimedia Information Publishing System, Facial Recognition, Content and Device Management Software, Content Creators & Developers , Device Management Software Design, Development and Operation Matching Zone: Embedded Motherboard, HD Transmission, Wireless Transmission System, VGA Transmitter, KVM Extender, Matrix, Multi-Screen Processing and Control System, Edge Fusion, LCD Bracket, Surgical Sheathing, Equipment Installation

September 17-19, 2020

https://www.dscexpo.com/shanghai/en-us/About-the-Fair/Basic-Info