SmartCity RFP

Smart City RFPs and Digital Signage RFPs go hand-in-hand and lots of cities are looking at new infrastructure. We track those. These days that means smart transit, smart transportation, smart lighting, automation, EV vehicles, Self-Driving. It’s a big basket for sure. Part of IoT trends in self-service.



Smart City Kiosk and Digital Signage RFPs

Here are curated Smart RFPs and project plans

Oct 15 Nokia Demos Smart City in Hanoi – Nokia ran a trial of a smart city management platform in Hanoi to show off its real-time automation and analytics capabilities to Vietnam-based Viettel, a military-run mobile operator.

Oct 15 — Link — IoT and Smart Agriculture Are Building Our Future Cities Today

The 9.6 billion people expected to live on the planet by 2050, and with 70 percent of them in urban areas, IoT is pushing smart agriculture in smart cities.

4/9/18 — announced last week the city’s plans for LinkNWK, a communications network of sidewalk kiosks that will provide residents and visitors of Newark with free gigabit Wi-Fi, mobile device charging, free phone calls to anywhere in the U.S., access to municipal services, maps and directions, and real-time local information on city streets. There will be no cost to taxpayers or users as it is supported through advertising on the Link kiosk displays.

City council is mulling a resolution that will allow New York City-based Smart City Media LLC. to install about 25 digital kiosks to provide information to residents and tourists. These kiosks – called CityPosts — will stand about 8-feet tall and have 55-inch screens on both sides, chief marketing officer Mike Mainthow said in a phone interview today.

LinkNYC Will Show Bus Arrival Time Info — LinkNYC’s 55-inch screens in those Brooklyn neighborhoods will now show arrival info for buses that are a short walk away from a particular kiosk.

The company is now building “smart city” infrastructure near Denver, Colorado, with the goal of turning the area into a “smart city” by 2026. The initiative is part of a larger Panasonic program Panasonic called CityNow. Although the definition of a “smart city” varies depending on who you ask, the term typically describes a metro area that prioritizes the use of technology in its infrastructure.

The smart city was a major theme at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (#CES2018), hosted by the Consumer Technology Association.

Part of the smart cities movement includes managing how people travel and use the transportation network, as well as how cities collect data from vehicles and group travel patterns for better land use and transportation policy decision making.

