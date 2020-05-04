smart city
Smart City Concept

Smart City RFPs and Digital Signage RFPs go hand-in-hand and lots of cities are looking at new infrastructure.  We track those.  These days that means smart transit, smart transportation, smart lighting, automation, EV vehicles, Self-Driving.  It’s a big basket for sure. Part of IoT trends in self-service.

We recommend Smart City Design for RFPs, Contracts, News and more.

Craig is a  senior staff writer for Kiosk Industry Group Association. He has 25 years of experience in the industry. He reviews Smart City and Smart RFPs from around the industry.

Oct 15 Nokia Demos Smart City in Hanoi – Nokia ran a trial of a smart city management platform in Hanoi to show off its real-time automation and analytics capabilities to Vietnam-based Viettel, a military-run mobile operator.

Oct 15 — Link —  IoT and Smart Agriculture Are Building Our Future Cities Today
The 9.6 billion people expected to live on the planet by 2050, and with 70 percent of them in urban areas, IoT is pushing smart agriculture in smart cities.

Newark to offer Link Smart City Program

4/9/18 — announced last week the city’s plans for LinkNWK, a communications network of sidewalk kiosks that will provide residents and visitors of Newark with free gigabit Wi-Fi, mobile device charging, free phone calls to anywhere in the U.S., access to municipal services, maps and directions, and real-time local information on city streets. There will be no cost to taxpayers or users as it is supported through advertising on the Link kiosk displays.

Digital kiosks coming to Harrisburg

City council is mulling a resolution that will allow New York City-based Smart City Media LLC. to install about 25 digital kiosks to provide information to residents and tourists.  These kiosks – called CityPosts — will stand about 8-feet tall and have 55-inch screens on both sides, chief marketing officer Mike Mainthow said in a phone interview today.

LinkNYC Will Show Bus Arrival Time Info — LinkNYC’s 55-inch screens in those Brooklyn neighborhoods will now show arrival info for buses that are a short walk away from a particular kiosk.

Panasonic is building a ‘smart city’ in Colorado with high-tech highways, autonomous vehicles, and free WiFi

The company is now building “smart city” infrastructure near Denver, Colorado, with the goal of turning the area into a “smart city” by 2026. The initiative is part of a larger Panasonic program Panasonic called CityNow. Although the definition of a “smart city” varies depending on who you ask, the term typically describes a metro area that prioritizes the use of technology in its infrastructure.

Who Will Own The Infrastructure In The Smart City?

The smart city was a major theme at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (#CES2018), hosted by the Consumer Technology Association.

How to improve community mobility in a smart city through public-private partnerships

Part of the smart cities movement includes managing how people travel and use the transportation network, as well as how cities collect data from vehicles and group travel patterns for better land use and transportation policy decision making.

Variations on Smart City Project Example

Here is one for public safety circa March 2018 in California.

The City of xxxxxxxxxx (“City”) seeks to partner with
technology providers who are working to improve and
enhance the urban environment through the use of smart city technology. For this Request for Proposals (“RFP”), the City seeks up to four Firms/Teams that can implement and demonstrate how camera, video, motion, and other sensor technology can be an effective tool in addressing public safety. Working in collaboration with the City and the xxxxxx County Sheriff’s Department, these Firms/Teams will demonstrate solutions that can enhance public safety in the City. This pilot project will allow the City and the SD to assess the utility, data management needs, cost effectiveness, and overall success of a smart city public safety program that could be scaled citywide in designated areas of the City. The size and density of the City, along with its large visitor population (especially during special events) provides a great environment for the testing and implementation of cutting-edge public safety technology. Up to four Firms/Teams will be selected.

The selected Firms/Teams will design and implement a
demonstration project for deployment over nine months. At least one location in the City will be assigned to each Firm/Team for implementation. The selected Firms/Teams will be provided a $10,000 stipend, distributed at determined milestones during the nine month duration of the pilot program. Selected Firms/Teams shall be required to comply with the City’s Privacy Guidelines. In addition to public safety applications, the City encourages camera and
sensor applications that can provide insights about how people interact in the City. For example, innovative companies are using cameras and sensors to measure volume and direction of pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle trac. Such programs can inform city planning and other municipal operations as collected data can be used to increase pedestrian and vehicle safety or increase economic activity. In addition, the City welcomes technologies that
protect privacy, such as use of anonymized data and real-time image scrambling.