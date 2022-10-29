iPad Kiosk & Tablet Kiosk – Deep Dive

When it comes to modern kiosks, small is often better. A lot better.

With all the media attention on McDonalds Kiosks, it would be easy to think kiosks all come in 32 inch or 46 or 55 inch. Fact is that only McDonalds comes like that. You can see Samsung and LG in the introduction of self-order kiosk stay in the 20 inch range. And it is much easier to manage accessibility and customer focus with a small or medium sized screen. In our estimation 32″ is a large screen and where large screens begin. For that matter most of us prefer a standard mobile phone and not a super large tablet.

Tablet kiosks are an ideal solution for many businesses and organizations because they offer similar functionality to traditional, large-scale kiosks at a much lower price point. These kiosks can be placed in smaller areas, deliver a more user-friendly experience, and are easier to maintain over the life of a project.

Larger legacy kiosks, with screen sizes ranging from 21 inches to up to 32 inches and beyond, can often be replaced with smaller tablet-based kiosk solutions with screen sizes ranging from 10 to 14 inches. When the lower price of tablet-based kiosks is paired with the resulting self-service impacts, including shorter lines and greater throughput, the ROI is significant. Not to mention the improved customer satisfaction.

Accordingly, many industries and businesses, both large and small, are seeing the benefits of tablet kiosks for self-service.

Self-service in health care is huge right now. We are helping hospitals, urgent care and doctors offices with patient registration and check-in to reduce wait times. said Alan Mischler, CEO/President of Kiosk Group, Inc. located in Frederick, Maryland. Tablet kiosks are a great fit for this type of project because check-in can be presented as a series of easy-to-follow steps that work well on a smaller screen, Mischler noted.

Were also seeing a trend in what is known as the SLED marketplace (i.e. State, Local and Education) - think DMVs, social services and government assistance offices, schools. As one example, we recently worked with one state to reduce wait times at their social services offices and DMVs. After deploying our kiosks, wait times went from roughly 2 hours on average to less than 20 minutes, said Mischler, noting that locations were able to fit more of the small, tablet-based kiosks into existing areas than they would have been able to with a larger legacy kiosk solution.

The advantage of small is that you can fit more units into a smaller space. Instead of one large kiosk, you could have three small ones, increasing traffic and throughput. All of that and the outlay is less. Its all about what will work within the budget and the space. Quite often, a tablet is the right one. said Pete Thompson, the VP of Sales for North America at Imageholders Ltd. This is on top of a far greater number of implementation choices, such as hanging on a wall. User experience is key for a successful kiosk deployment. Most self-service interfaces are best presented as a series of simplified, discrete steps that make it easy for a visitor to focus on whats being requested, which works well with a smaller tablet-based interface. Paradoxically,

larger screens are often an invitation to a design team to try to fit too much onto a single screen, which can then confuse visitors, said Becca Rice, Director of Software Development at Kiosk Group.

Tablets like the iPad, Samsung Galaxy, or Microsoft Surface Pro also feature some of the fastest and most responsive touchscreens available on the market and benefit from the familiarity that visitors often already have with these devices. This all can add up to a smoother visitor experience at the kiosk, said Rice.

Thompson added the smaller form-factor delivers an added privacy aspect, especially helpful for applications such as voting or other applications where visitors might be entering private data.

Then there are the peripheral and camera applications, which can both extend a kiosks functionality in significant ways.

Tablets today can integrate with any number of peripherals with USB and Bluetooth connections. Some can even handle NFC. Tablets also come with front and rear cameras built right in, Thompson said.

Camera applications can go beyond taking a simple photo, Thompson said, citing examples including a new member joining a gym where built-in biometric scanning can use facial recognition for authentication. A tablets rear camera can scan documents, drivers licenses or passports, among other things. Thompson spoke of a European deployment that assesses damage done to luggage for claim purposes. You can place your bag under the kiosk and take photos and upload them for a claim for damage to your luggage.

Mischler noted that one of Kiosk Groups best-selling tablet kiosk models incorporates a barcode scanner as well as a card reader for payment processing. Tablet kiosks have really evolved in terms of functionality, said Mischler. The sky is really the limit in terms of what we can do with these devices.

Finally, tablet kiosks are easy to maintain over time. Our kiosks are designed to be modular, said Mischler. That means if you need to shift to a new tablet after a few years or add a new peripheral, your existing kiosk can be easily updated without starting from scratch and having to buy a whole new kiosk.

This ability to reuse existing components means less waste - both in financial and environmental terms, Mischler noted. To go along with the smaller form factor, tablet-based kiosks have lower power requirements than larger legacy solutions.

Tablet manufacturers have embraced the use of their tablets as kiosks by building out the necessary infrastructure to support these use cases. Examples of this include robust support of mobile device management (MDM) solutions that streamline deploying and managing tablets in the field and built-in battery management options that extend battery life for devices that are plugged in 24-7 like most kiosks.

Thinking through whats required to manage a project over time can mean the difference between success and failure of a project. Tablet manufacturers have recognized this and have really stepped up to the plate to support using these devices as kiosks, said Rice. All in all, the potential advantages of tablet kiosks - from a lower price point than legacy kiosk solutions to improvements in visitor experience and the ability to maintain and update kiosks

over time - is formidable. We see the markets for tablet kiosks only expanding over time, said Mischler. As more businesses and organizations become aware of the advantages, well continue to see new use cases and further adoption of these smaller kiosks.

A View from Pyramid – US and International

We (Pyramid) are seeing clients Implement our Flex 21.5 screen which is our most popular and versatile for various use cases. Because of its smaller footprint it can be used on the front counter in place of a traditional POS, on a pedestal in the lobby, or wall mount. With its 21.5 screen size its just enough for customer engagement while allowing the merchant to highlight it products.

There are still many use cases that can benefit from the larger 27 & 32 screen size kiosks. Because of there size they can attract customers from a far, can be used as a marketing/advertisement screen, and allow for that full immersive customer engagement. These larger sized units can come in a single sided or double sided and on a Pedestal or wall mount applications.

We would encourage all customers to review with their Kiosk subject matter expert what they are looking to achieve in their operation and based on the various factors they will be able to identify the best solution for their customer journey.

Another Point of View by Lilitab one of the major providers of iPad kiosks

Self-service is penetrating almost all aspects of our daily life from checking in at your doctors office, grabbing a sandwich and skipping the checkout line, ordering in a restaurant and many other tasks that would have previously required an interaction with a person.

Those interstitial, self-service moments are likely brought to you by the phone in your hand or a nearby tablet kiosk. What you wont see are traditional, full-sized kiosks performing these functions, and there is good reason for that.

Full-sized kiosks excel in situations that require larger displays and complicated inputs and outputs such as airport check-in and outdoor deployments. However their large size and high cost constrain them to high volume, transactional use cases that are guaranteed to generate revenue directly for the deployer. But what of all the other opportunities for self-service, those interstitial moments that could benefit from assistance but do not generate enough direct revenue or have high enough through-put to justify thousands of dollars per kiosk?

Enter the tablet kiosk.

The strength of tablet kiosks lies in their compact size, low-cost to deploy and flexibility. These core features take them out of the realm or a pure kiosk and enable them to serve as handy devices for all kinds of uses that traditional, full-sized kiosks are unable to perform due to their cost and size. At Lilitab we are seeing entirely new use cases for self-service that go well beyond what a traditional kiosk can support.

Wherever your staff are struggling with customer service its likely a tablet kiosk can assist; check-in, disclosure-signing, grab and go, customer feedback are just a few examples of kiosks Lilitab has deployed over the last decade. These new use cases work quietly in the background, streamlining operations, saving money and improving the customer experience for the deployer while taking a much smaller bite out of their capital and operations budget. This in turn enables new uses that hadnt been possible before;

want to enable your guests to order a drink with the tap of an RFID wrist-band? No Problem!

Want to improve your patient satisfaction scores by giving them more control over their room environment and food service? Done!

Need to have the flexibility of customer-facing self-service one moment and in-hand use to bust that line the next? Of course!

None of these scenarios would justify the cost of a traditional kiosk, but they are all examples of real-world deployments Lilitab has had the joy to be part of. We see this effect continuing as self-service finds its way deeper into all aspects our daily lives, they can do so much more than ordering at McDonalds.

Adam Aronson

CEO Lilitab Tablet Kiosks

Biometrics in Tablet Kiosks?

You wouldnt know it by looking at it (thanks to Olea engineering) but the CLEAR kiosk is an example of a tablet kiosk albeit in this case, the Microsoft Surface. CLEAR is the expedited screening program that allows you to cut in line at the TSA security checkpoint. They have extended functionality now into Age Verification as well as allowing fast easy check in to hotels, offices, events, and more without waiting in lines or pulling out an ID.







Airport kiosk

CLEAR Kiosk

Antimicrobial Covid “Temperature Kiosks”

A few years back (and still going) are the Temperature Kiosks. Typically these use Android-based all-in-one tablets with a german-made IR sensor (designed for microwaves originally). These are low cost and have a dedicated purpose, though many of them have been repurposed. Typically used by employees at entrances to the plant but also by visitors.

One example is the Olea temperature kiosk (thousands sold) is good example. From Dental Office - The temperature-sensing kiosk has become an indispensable tool to easily, quickly, and accurately measure patients and staffs temperatures. Of all the equipment Ive had to acquire and add to the office in preparation of reopening, the temperature-sensing kiosk has been my best investment. You can find their complete line at their Temperature Screening Kiosks page.

