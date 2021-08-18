Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) Announces ADA Committee Co-Chairmen

From Businesswire August 2021

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KMA is pleased to confirm that Peter Jarvis has accepted a request to continue as Co-Chair of the Accessibility Committee. Working closely with Peter as Co-Chair will be Nicky Shaw of Storm Interface.

“Thank you to Randy Amundson of FMA who previously served as Co-Chair. I look forward to serving on the Committee and continuing to advocate for more accessible self-service technology” Tweet this

“Thank you to Randy Amundson of FMA who previously served as Co-Chair. I look forward to serving on the Committee and continuing to advocate for more accessible self-service technology,” said Nicky.

Nicky and Peter will be joined by James Kruper of KioWare as the committee’s Vice-Chair. James will serve to provide an essential insight into applicable requirements for accessible UX software applications and appropriate platform configuration.

Working with system designers, kiosk manufacturers, deployers and disability advocate groups the committee will address both opportunities and challenges relating to improved accessibility.

“The KMA Accessibility Committee must remain a credible source of advice and guidance, working independently and free from external interference. Committee members are appointed (and motivated) to act and serve in the best interests of KMA members, clients served by the kiosk industry and the disabled communities reliant upon accessible self-service technology,” said Peter Jarvis.

As Co-Chairs, Nicky and Peter will seek to recruit committee members from within the disabled communities and their representative organizations. They are seeking representation from both hardware and software manufacturers. Invitations will also be extended to legal practitioners working in disability rights. It is considered essential that the kiosk industry be recognized by legislators as an important part of the solution and not the cause of the problem. The KMA Accessibility Committee will propose that consultation with representatives from the kiosk and self-service sectors should be an essential part of any new mandating or legislative process.

Additional ADA and Accessibility Committee members include Olea Kiosks, Pyramid Computer, Vispero, KIOSK Information Systems, KioskGroup, Peerless-AV, Dolphin Computer Access, Mimo Monitors, DynaTouch, and Tech For All Consulting.

In addition to ADA and Accessibility conformance, the Kiosk Manufacturer Association is a Participating Organization with the PCI SSC and involved in CAT or Cardholder Activated Terminals in the unattended or attended self-service environment.

Contacts