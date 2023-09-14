Consumer-Centric Self-Service – How To Profit

Self-Service for Consumers

Article on Beststocks.com and Mediacoverage.com which references Kiosk Industry

Summary In Brief

Empowering the Customer — Self-service technology empowers consumers by placing control in their hands.

Upselling and Cross-Selling Opportunities — One of the most significant advantages of consumer-centric self-service is its ability to foster customer loyalty. When individuals experience hassle-free, convenient interactions with a brand, they are more likely to return.

Staying Competitive — In today’s competitive business landscape, staying ahead is crucial. Companies that embrace consumer-centric self-service technologies position themselves as industry leaders.

The Kiosk Industry Group: Powering Self-Service Innovation — The Kiosk Industry Group operates as a dynamic cooperative entity within the self-service kiosk sector, offering a platform for collective perspectives, notably guided by the editor

Conclusion — The consumer-driven shift towards self-service options is a powerful force shaping modern business strategies. By prioritizing customer convenience, businesses can tap into the immense potential for increased profitability.

Excerpt

From a business perspective, the adoption of self-service solutions offers tangible benefits. These technologies streamline operations by reducing the workload on human staff, freeing them to focus on more complex tasks and customer interactions that require a personal touch. This results in lower labor costs and increased operational efficiency. Additionally, self-service kiosks and apps can collect valuable data on customer behavior and preferences, allowing businesses to fine-tune their offerings and marketing strategies.