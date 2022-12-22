NASA Ticketing Kiosks Video – Double Screen – In the Wild

NASA Ticketing Kiosks Video – Double Screen Terminal

Wow. Been a long long time since we’ve seen double stacked screens in a ticketing kiosk. Usually its an overhead attractor but this is a new design iteration that makes the old overhead attractor iteration look totally primitive.

Commentary by Frank Olea on LinkedIn

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex chose us to custom design and supply ticketing kiosks. The design we came up with is inspired by the command consoles of the newer generation rockets. The kiosks literally slip right into the old ticket windows. Not a single screw is used to lock the kiosks into the window frame. In fact, you could remove the kiosk and replace the glass in under an hour. I’ll post more details at a later date.

For more information send email to [email protected] or [email protected]

