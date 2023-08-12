IAAPA Kiosk Update

IAAPA Kiosks

Kiosk Industry and the Kiosk Association are exhibitors at the upcoming IAAPA show in Orlando. Ticketing and outdoor are major segments there; historically, it has always been “a good show”. This year it is SOLD-OUT and they’ve opened the parking lot to spillover wanna-exhibit folks (at a third of the regular rate. The month after IAAPA is DSE and many of our members will be there.

About IAAPA

AAPA Expo is the premier global event for the attractions industry, bringing together passionate professionals from around the world to shape the future of creating unforgettable guest experiences. The trade show is held annually in November at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

In 2023, IAAPA Expo will be held from November 14-17. The trade show floor will feature over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing the latest products and services for the attractions industry. There will also be a variety of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and special events.

Attendance: Over 50,000 attendees from over 100 countries

Exhibitors: Over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world

Educational sessions: Over 200 educational sessions led by industry experts

Networking opportunities: Over 100 networking events

Special events: The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards Gala, the IAAPA Attractions Expo Awards, and more

Pavilions Include:

Family Entertainment

First-Time Exhibitors

Food and Beverage

Games and Arcade

Inflatables

Operations Services

Rides & Equipment

Show Production & Design

Water Park

What You Can Expect to See in Our Booth This Year

Pictures

Pyramid