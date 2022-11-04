Curved Displays — Big Video Walls Are Popular

Curved Displays for Video Walls

Good example of curved displays. One of Dizzie candidates is the Peerless-AV project in Oklahoma they did with Ford AV.

This one below is running 22Miles software. 22Miles provides comprehensive technology solutions for digital connectivity, visual communications, media management, and adaptive multi-point interactive experiences. Powered by an immersive, easy-to-use content management software, the process of creating, managing, and enhancing a facility’s designed content has never been as simple.

VIDEO

About Nanolumens

Nanolumens, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, creates LED displays impactful enough to deliver a truly immersive experience. At NanoLumens, we combine the world’s most powerful LED sign platform with an unparalleled array of visual communication services to produce the world’s most engaging customer experiences – for you and your business. Our brilliant LED displays, designed and built in the USA, are so thin, lightweight and curvable you can put them almost anywhere. With quality backed by an industry leading, 6 year zero-failure warranty, NanoLumens is your collaboration partner from design to implementation and beyond.

More Posts