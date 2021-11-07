Amtrak Kiosks – Amtrak Ticket Machines to roll out across the United States

Amtrak Kiosks Next Generation 2021

From Global Railway Review November 2021 — Amtrak announced that it is introducing over 200 new ticketing kiosks in more than 150 stations across the United States.

In Brief

200 new kiosks “to be deployed” and they look to be from Embross – scheduled thru Fall 2021

Key phrase — consistent with other Amtrak digital channels that allows for a minimum touch experience for the most common in-station transactions.

Printing tickets

19″ PCAP/SAW with Intel i5

Touch, card swipe (?), barcode scan or headset

In the future, contactless payments?

From press release — The kiosks are fully ADA compliant with an available audio instruction for users with limited visibility and a 48-inch height to be accessible for someone in a wheelchair.

current Quik-Trak kiosks to be retired end of 2021

Incorporate Storm Interface AudioPad instead of the older generation EZ

Excerpt

Amtrak’s Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Roger Harris, said: “As we continue to modernise our trains and stations, we are concurrently providing modern amenities to our customers, and we are accomplishing that goal with the new Amtrak kiosk. Our customers can trust that they will have an easy, convenient and fast experience when using these new kiosks to book or print a ticket for their next trip.”

