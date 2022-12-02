Visitor Kiosk – Receptionist Case Study with WelcomeWare

Receptionist Kiosk Case Study
Case study on:
- better utilization of employees, despite location
- Avoiding the hiring and vetting process for a new employee
- Not having to go thru the process of training a new employee instead of utilizing exceptional employee already in the role
The Situation
Businesses everywhere have been immensely challenged in the last two years with hiring, resignations, and the needs for remote work. Physical therapy clinics have often faced these burdens more so than others because they often have just a few people in each office, and the absence of even one key administrative person can impact the success of the entire practice.
Dirigo Physical Therapy & Performance is a three-location physical therapy practice based in Maine, whose rockstar receptionist, Haruka, would be moving out of state. Dirigo valued Haruka and did not want to re-enter the hiring cycle. Together they searched for a solution that would enable Haruka to work from afar while also improving Dirigo’s check-in experience.
Star receptionist was
moving 5 hours away
Therapists checking in patients,
decreasing treatment time
Second location was experiencing
intake process and billing challenges
Hiring and training new
receptionists took time
The Solution
Haruka loved working for Dirigo and wanted to remain a member of their team. After her review of various virtual remote receptionist platforms, she chose WelcomeWare as it offered complete remote control of Dirigo’s check-in process. She noted that “WelcomeWare was the only option to offer video chat while allowing patients to fill in forms at the same time.” Since Dirigo’s focus is on the patient experience, she believed WelcomeWare would be a good fit.
How WelcomeWare’s Features Support Dirigo
Operations
WelcomeWare enables Dirigo to staff their multiple locations simultaneously, lowering headcount, while providing valuable support. Dirigo is now able to consistently communicate its philosophy and values through a single channel handling patient intake.
Role Empowerment
WelcomeWare makes it possible for the Dirigo team to focus 100% on their tasks. Now PT’s are able to focus on treating patients while the front desk team ensures the clinic runs smoothly.
Support
Dirigo no longer experiences overwhelming peak check-in periods. Now check-ins during peak hours are handled through the WelcomeWare kiosk, while the in-person receptionist handles other questions.
The Results
Dirigo was able to keep their rockstar receptionist. Their patients now check-in using the WelcomeWare kiosk. Forms are completed, insurance is verified, and payments are collected. The absence of a receptionist meant payments were not collected at time of service creating a lag in Dirigo receiving payment. In some cases resulting in not being paid at all. Dr. Lloyd Beckett Founder of Dirigo Physical Therapy and Performance and former Head Athletic Trainer and Lead Physical Therapist for the Brooklyn Nets NBA Franchise describes the level of change as “improved dramatically”.
What does the future look like with WelcomeWare?
As Dirigo expands to their third location, the use of WelcomeWare means they don’t need to hire a new receptionist. Dr. Beckett explains how the convenience of WelcomeWare made expansion easier-