Visitor Kiosk – Receptionist Case Study with WelcomeWare

Businesses everywhere have been immensely challenged in the last two years with hiring, resignations, and the needs for remote work. Physical therapy clinics have often faced these burdens more so than others because they often have just a few people in each office, and the absence of even one key administrative person can impact the success of the entire practice.

Dirigo Physical Therapy & Performance is a three-location physical therapy practice based in Maine, whose rockstar receptionist, Haruka, would be moving out of state. Dirigo valued Haruka and did not want to re-enter the hiring cycle. Together they searched for a solution that would enable Haruka to work from afar while also improving Dirigo’s check-in experience.