Gym Kiosks for Visitor Parking Kiosk – Places Leisure Deploys

The self-check-in gym kiosks were designed with a barcode scanners fully integrated into the enclosure. This allows for members to check-in and gain access to the premises with either their membership card or a QR code on the Places Leisure app. From Security Informed

Visitor Management System for customers – The challenge was to create an intuitive and efficient user journey and visitor management system for members to self-check-in to the center .

. Separate Car Park System functionality — They needed their digital kiosk software to run smoothly alongside the council car parking application so that members could register their car number plate to avoid getting a ticket.

to avoid getting a ticket. Access Control kiosk self check-in Book classes Scans their barcode Works as Sales tool with payment option New member enrollment with picture



imageHOLDERS took on the challenge of mounting the self-service kiosks onto a single counter which was cut into a unique dog-leg shape to maximize and fit into the available space. The counter was designed to be at the maximum size possible and the best option to work within the space.

To solve the challenge of requiring two different check-in solutions for a member access control system and car park check-in, we designed a dual-screen interactive kiosk enclosure solution, which housed both a 12″ and 10″ tablet. This overcame the issue of running two different systems (Places Leisure and the Council car park) alongside each other. This allowed for separate power and data networks all to be displayed on a single digital kiosk station. Within the counter, all cables and connectivity were hidden to leave a sleek and modern finish.

