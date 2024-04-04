Labor Challenges and Restaurants Doubling Down on Kiosks

Navigating Labor Challenges through Virtual Reception and Self-Service Kiosks

Tech-driven staffing solutions, including virtual receptions and self-service kiosks, are providing innovative answers to the labor challenges faced by many industries.

Learn how these technologies enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional staffing models. Dive into our full article to explore the future of customer service and how your business can benefit from these cutting-edge solutions.

Summary

Labor Challenges : Industries like restaurants, healthcare, and hospitality are facing labor shortages, high turnover, and rising labor costs, impacting service levels and operations 1 .

: Industries like restaurants, healthcare, and hospitality are facing labor shortages, high turnover, and rising labor costs, impacting service levels and operations . Technological Solutions : Virtual reception and self-service kiosks have emerged as solutions, offering cost savings, efficiency, and improved customer experiences 2 .

: Virtual reception and self-service kiosks have emerged as solutions, offering cost savings, efficiency, and improved customer experiences . Virtual Reception : This technology handles administrative tasks and customer interactions, operates 24/7, and allows staff to focus on higher-value tasks 3 .

: This technology handles administrative tasks and customer interactions, operates 24/7, and allows staff to focus on higher-value tasks . Self-Service Kiosks: They streamline processes, reduce wait times, and offer personalized customer experiences through data collection and analysis4.

The page emphasizes how these technologies not only address current labor issues but also enhance overall service delivery and operational resilience.

Why Restaurants Are Doubling Down on Kiosks

According to several of the big chains, restaurants that deploy kiosks tend to have higher average tickets. And the kiosks also help them redeploy labor so employees can focus on preparing food.

With comments from Shake Shack, Burger King, Taco Bell and El Pollo Loco, all are seeing positive results. And Shake Shack noted that they’re planning to improve some of the variables that impact customer usage of the kiosks, such as location within the store.

Click here to read the full article.

Summary

Kiosk Adoption : Burger King has seen a significant increase in kiosk usage, with a majority of in-restaurant orders now being processed through them 1 .

: Burger King has seen a significant increase in kiosk usage, with a majority of in-restaurant orders now being processed through them . Operational Benefits : Restaurants with kiosks report higher average tickets and operational efficiencies, allowing staff to focus more on food preparation 2 .

: Restaurants with kiosks report higher average tickets and operational efficiencies, allowing staff to focus more on food preparation . Consumer Response : Over one-third of consumers prefer more kiosks, with many discovering new menu items and customization options through their use.

: Over one-third of consumers prefer more kiosks, with many discovering new menu items and customization options through their use. Expansion Plans: Major fast-food chains are rapidly expanding kiosk implementation, with plans to further leverage customer data and improve the ordering experience.

Upcoming Events

CinemaCon 2024

Caesars Palace · Las Vegas

April 8 – 11, 2024

Register Here ISC West

Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

April 9 – 12, 2024

Register Here

National Restaurant Show

McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

May 18 – 21, 2024

Register Here

