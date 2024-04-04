Labor Challenges and Restaurants Doubling Down on Kiosks

Navigating Labor Challenges through Virtual Reception and Self-Service Kiosks
Tech-driven staffing solutions, including virtual receptions and self-service kiosks, are providing innovative answers to the labor challenges faced by many industries.
Learn how these technologies enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional staffing models. Dive into our full article to explore the future of customer service and how your business can benefit from these cutting-edge solutions.
Summary
Labor Challenges: Industries like restaurants, healthcare, and hospitality are facing labor shortages, high turnover, and rising labor costs, impacting service levels and operations1.
Technological Solutions: Virtual reception and self-service kiosks have emerged as solutions, offering cost savings, efficiency, and improved customer experiences2.
Virtual Reception: This technology handles administrative tasks and customer interactions, operates 24/7, and allows staff to focus on higher-value tasks3.
Self-Service Kiosks: They streamline processes, reduce wait times, and offer personalized customer experiences through data collection and analysis4.
The page emphasizes how these technologies not only address current labor issues but also enhance overall service delivery and operational resilience.
Why Restaurants Are Doubling Down on Kiosks
According to several of the big chains, restaurants that deploy kiosks tend to have higher average tickets. And the kiosks also help them redeploy labor so employees can focus on preparing food.
With comments from Shake Shack, Burger King, Taco Bell and El Pollo Loco, all are seeing positive results. And Shake Shack noted that they’re planning to improve some of the variables that impact customer usage of the kiosks, such as location within the store.