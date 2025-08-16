Best of 2025 Industry Group Awards

By | August 16, 2025
0 Comment
Solutions - Visit Pyramid for McDonalds kiosks
The Industry Group Best of 2025 Awards

The Best of the Best Kiosks, Digital Signage, Lockers, POS, Automated Retail and Vending

Recognizing excellence and communicating those projects is one of our jobs here at Kiosk Industry. Here are our candidates, so far…

Know of some candidates?  Email craig at [email protected]

In Review — Best of 2024

Best of 2024 Self-Service Kiosk Award Winners – Press Release

Self-service awards kiosk best of 2024

Self-Service Kiosk and Digital Signage Award Winners for 2024 —

Innovations in Immersive Technologies

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 — Kiosk Industry Group, the marketing arm of KMA Kiosk Association, announces the Best of 2024 Self-Service award winners. The winners exemplify the best in self-service and kiosk design, including kiosks. You can meet many of the winners and chat at NRF this week. Stop by 1602 (the first booth down A lower level). If you are attending, look us up on the mobile and matchmaking app and say hello.  We also donated $100 for every entry made (which were free) to Retail Orphans and IHL.

Reference: PRnewswire and APnews

AND OUR WINNERS ARE

Posts2025: 18
A-Restaurant AI Assist
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts