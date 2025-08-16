Best of 2025 Industry Group Awards

The Best of the Best Kiosks, Digital Signage, Lockers, POS, Automated Retail and Vending
Recognizing excellence and communicating those projects is one of our jobs here at Kiosk Industry. Here are our candidates, so far…
- Self Ordering Kiosks – New LG Kiosk — totally accessible with conversational AI voice
- Audio — Conversational AI Voice by URway with AI Connect Bar
- Vending – Skittles project with Giada
- Drive Thrus – Acrelec and Soundhound Do Drive-Thrus
- Accessibility – Starbucks Inclusive Framework
- Accessibility – New Dot-X Braille Pad
- Telemedicine – Mayo Clinic and Remote Flight Physicals
- Digital Signage – LG Moves Into Hotels and C-Stores
- Digital Signage – Pixel-perfect digital signage software – Studio DX by Acquire Digital
- POS – Honeybee payment terminals on wide range of platforms
- Bill Payment – huge footprint in Europe is EasyPay
- Visitor Management Kiosk – Utah Housing Authority kiosks
In Review — Best of 2024
Best of 2024 Self-Service Kiosk Award Winners – Press Release
Self-Service Kiosk and Digital Signage Award Winners for 2024 —
Innovations in Immersive Technologies
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 — Kiosk Industry Group, the marketing arm of KMA Kiosk Association, announces the Best of 2024 Self-Service award winners. The winners exemplify the best in self-service and kiosk design, including kiosks. You can meet many of the winners and chat at NRF this week. Stop by 1602 (the first booth down A lower level). If you are attending, look us up on the mobile and matchmaking app and say hello. We also donated $100 for every entry made (which were free) to Retail Orphans and IHL.
: AND OUR WINNERS ARE
- KIOSK EK Series — KIOSK Information Systems new EK pedestal kiosk
- Olea Kiosks Hotel Check-In — not unlike patient check-in
- Elo – Tap to Pay Kiosk — Android AIO
- ACRELEC K27 QSR Kiosk — very sleek single-side design
- ACRELEC K27 Kiosk Double Back kiosk — very sleek design
- LG MRI – Outdoor Wayfinding – Smart City and more
- Giada DK310 Jukebox – literally 1000s of Giada
- Alpine – Shoe Kiosk — when self-service increases sales and customer satisfaction
- Olea Kiosks – Empire State Building — custom kiosks with exceptional design
- RedyRef Smart Food – the new smart vending solutions
- Alpine Hotel Check-In — modular and doesn’t look like a kiosk 🙂
- Olea Bill Pay — the ultimate bill pay machine, the Franklin
- Toshiba MxP Vision – to be demoed at NRF
- EKAA Ultra Slim display — this unit requires LESS than 4″ mounted. Totally ADA
- WelcomeWare – Visitor Kiosks – Case Study
- Zhilai – Smart Lockers — think Amazon Hubs, Sam’s Club and USPS
- LG – CLOi Robot — as seen in Tulsa International
- Pyramid Pixi – latest and greatest from Pyramid Computer
- Olea Chicago Healthcare — totally tuned for EPIC EHR Welcome
- LG — EV Charger — announced and available in 2024
- LG – Transparent OLEDs — everybody is using these
- KIOSK Automated Returns Kiosk – Return Kiosk Brochure — And for deployment check out Amazon Return Lockers kiosk at Whole Foods
- Prestop Evolution Kiosk — 80 deployed with another 450 on tap
- Sitekiosk software
- Storm Interface Audio Nav
- EAA and ADA compliant