Wayfinding Kiosk – 22Miles Video Catalog – Healthcare, Hoteling, Convention Centers and More

Wayfinding Kiosk and Digital Signage Software Solutions by 22Miles – Video Catalog

22Miles in 22 seconds is a video series that highlights many of our most innovative solutions in quick video overview segments.

Explore our solutions ranging from interactive wayfinding to room booking, hoteling, video walls & more. New solutions videos will be added regularly so check back for the latest.

If you have any questions you can email [email protected]

About 22Miles

22Miles provides comprehensive technology solutions for digital connectivity, visual communications, media management, and adaptive multi-point interactive experiences. Powered by an immersive, easy-to-use content management software, the process of creating, managing, and enhancing a venue’s ever-evolving content has never been as simple. With automation for scheduled and triggered content deployment, 22Miles’ solution provides a seamless centralized delivery and flexibility. It is customizable from experiential digital signage, interactive 3D wayfinding, safe contact-less interaction technology, large array video walls, and native or HTML mobile apps.

For more information or to schedule a demo of any of our solutions, visit 22Miles or give us a call at 408-933-3000

Digital Signage Software Solution Video Catalog