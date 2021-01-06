22MILES AND CISCO PARTNER TO PROVIDE COLLABORATIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL MARKET

January 2021 – Milpitas, CA, As an integral part of the company’s customer-focused technology pairings, Digital Signage and Interactive Wayfinding company 22MILES is announcing a partnership with industry technology leader Cisco. The synergy of the two company’s offerings will provide seamless integration of 22MILES version 6 of their PublisherPro.AIoT software platform, with Cisco’s suite of collaborative communications tools.

22MILES is an industry leader in providing immersive digital signage and wayfinding experiences to a variety of sectors including healthcare, transportation, hotel & hospitality, education, and more. The company offers solutions that are easy to implement and use to organizations world-wide, and in 2020 expanded their catalog to include the Protection as a ServiceTM suite (PaaS), which was recently awarded “Best Digital Signage Product: COVID-19 Solution” in the Digital Signage Magazine DIGI Awards.

Cisco is the global leader in collaboration, utilized in 95% of Fortune 500 companies. Boasting the #1 market share in collaboration, Cisco’s Webex platform is used by over 130 million active participants.

Leveraging their combined reputation as technology innovators, the companies announced earlier this week, the introduction of The 22Miles bot, a virtual publishing manager that empowers webex teams with dynamic integration, enabling moderators and publishers to drive targeted, multi-channel content into digital display distribution.

Seamless Integration for Teams, Meetings, & Devices

The 22Miles system enables the spectrum of Cisco collaboration tools to integrate and manage corporate communications when not invoked in collaborative sessions. With 22Miles custom signage mode enabled, Webex integration delivers a full digital signage experience,

supporting both passive and interactive digital signage capabilities. Users may watch

live or recorded video, view presentations, web content, and book meeting rooms.

The Cisco Webex Board and Room Series devices integration facilitates the display of information on digital signage displays both in active and in idle mode. With setup of an easy-use integrated browser, users can view important on-screen information, watch live or recorded video, view presentations, web content, or book a meeting room directly from

their device. Additionally, the Cisco Room-Kit boasts several new advancements including density controls in huddle rooms and other dynamic features that complement the PaaS suite and focus of 22Miles.

22MILES EVP Tomer Mann views the integration as an excellent fit into the technology initiatives 22MILES has released to date in 2020.

“We’ve had a lot of exciting collaborative relationships expand this year with companies like Crestron, Intel, & Flir to name a few. In working with Cisco, the technologies truly complement each other in terms of establishing a diverse corporate communication publishing platform for digital signage that spans meeting room devices, mobile and desktop, and so much more,” he commented.

“This integration allows end users to create, manage, and publish corporate communication messaging to Cisco Webex teams spaces and other collaborators in real time. The room booking portion gives visibility for instant knowledge of occupied and unoccupied room status by associated color icons and displays of room availability for quick booking. Users have total control to filter by destination and room types, search any floor and directory, view occupant status and density, available seats, any details you would need. You can even interact with a Webex meeting through sensors (IoT), and it brings the full spectrum of services from POI destination to Location-Based tech,” Mann added.

22Miles plans to expand their integration partnerships throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, growing a technology eco-system of collaborative solutions across industries.

About Cisco

Cisco is the global leader in collaboration solutions, utilized in 95% of Fortune 500 companies. The company holds the #1 market share, with their Webex platform utilized by more than 130 million users across hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide. For more information visit http://www.cisco.com

About 22Miles

22 Miles, Inc. (22MILES) is a leader in providing immersive digital signage and wayfinding experiences. Serving markets spanning healthcare, transportation, hotel & hospitality, education and more, the company offers award-winning solutions world-wide. With thousands of global deployments in place and many more in progress, 22Miles continues to serve as an innovator and thought leader on the digital signage spectrum. For more information visit http://www.22Miles.com