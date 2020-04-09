Last Updated on April 12, 2020 at 4:10 pm

Digital Signage COVID-19 Solutions

22Miles is deeply committed to the health, awareness, and safety of the nation and the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are dedicated to promoting business continuity for all, paired with responsible social distancing. The well being os the nation, our customers, partners, and staff during these uncharted times is paramount. Though working remotely as a staff, we remain open for business, developing technology and solutions to support you and your communities.

22Miles offers Digital Signage solutions for government agencies, hospitals & healthcare facilities, corporations, and organizations of all types. Internal & emergency alerts, integrated COVID-19 plan Routing/wayfinding, and data analytics metrics are just some of the feature advantages to ensuring these vital facilities stay connected and effective during this pandemic.

What We Are Doing to Help

FREE MOBILE WAYFINDING APP Fighting against COVID-19

For All Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals, Clinics and Test Centers



Touchless Touch Brings Efficiency, Hygiene, & Safety

Create a fully interactive touch-free user experience through 22MILES’ Voice Activation/Recognition & Control. A component of the Digital Signage Solution Publisher Pro.AIoT, no matter the kiosk, location, or signage application, COVID-Proof the experience for users with a technology that is becoming the new standard.

FREE 22MILES DIGITAL NOTIFICATIONS SUITE (DNS)



22MILES empowers organizations with a FREE desktop and web URL solution that can keep the Shelter-in-Place employees aware of all company announcements, news, and other live information in real-time. As a part of our COVID-19 customer commitment, 22Miles is offering this solution FREE THROUGH JULY to any industry organization that has 100 or more employees working from home.

22MILES 3+3+3 COVID-19 RELIEF PROGRAM

As we face the challenges of this unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, 22Miles also recognize the economic strain this virus has caused many of our customers in the hospitality, education, and especially healthcare industries. We would like to offer help to those affected with the introduction of the 22Miles 3+3+3 program. 1. We will offer three free months of extended support and hosting; 2. We will also defer any invoices due during this time period for an additional three months; 3. We are extending these terms to the three industries mentioned above

KASTUS® 24/7 ANTIMICROBIAL SURFACE PROTECTION FOR TOUCH DISPLAY SCREENS



22Miles has partnered with Kastus® to provide Kastus® 24/7 Antimicrobial Surface Protection on our full catalog of available touch displays. Installation is available on your display of choice from any of 22Miles’ partner providers.

Digital Signage Quick Install Bundle

22Miles have teamed up with partner Peerless-AV® in offering a bundled solution immediately available to deploy Digital Signage and Wayfinding solution.

COVID-19 Data Visualization and Monitoring



We are offering Tableau integration with Johns Hopkins University Center, displaying a continuously updated dashboard of the COVID-19 virus’s spread visualization.

Digital Signage with Human Body Temperature Testing

• Available in 22”

• Digital Signage content distribution through 22MILES platform

• Body Temperature testing on the screen

• Can be used at store entrance, hospital, corporate lobby etc

• Can integrate with guest check in

Final Notes

Let us all remember to tune into good information from reliable sources. Practice social distancing, generosity and human kindness for ourselves, our families and friends and those around us. As an information and technology company 22Miles is committed to helping our customers, partners, and the local and global community stay positive and safe.

Download the full COVID-19 Solutions package pdf brief

22MILES Healthcare Product Plan for COVID-19