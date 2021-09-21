Hy-Vee Technology For Retail – Kiosks, Shelf Tags, Digital Signs

Grocery Kiosk News – Kiosks, ESL and Digital Signs

From RISNews Sep2021

Great walkthru Hy-Vee by RISNews.

In Brief:

  • Reminds us of Wegmans, but with more tech.
  • 170,000 electronic shelf labels — dynamic pricing
  • Nice kiosk models (and note the AudioNavs for accessibility)
  • TVs are everywhere…
  • Scan and Go for produce

Excerpts:

New retail technology inside the store includes all-digital shelf tags and over 100 TVs for digital marketing. The more than 170,000 electronic shelf tags make the task of updating product pricing a seamless process that can be done in a matter of minutes.

There are digital kiosks for ordering fresh prepared foods, accessing offerings via Hy-Vee Financial Services, and Mealtime offerings. Mealtime To Go ready-to-eat or heat-and-serve meals orders can be ordered through the kiosk and picked up in as little as 20 minutes.

The location also features new mobile payment technology with Hy-Vee Scan & Go, as well as self-checkout options for a contactless shopping experience.

Photos

