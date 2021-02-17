Update on Gold sponsor 22Miles

The DIGI Award recognizes 22Miles for Best Digital Signage Kiosk Product/COVID-19 Solution for Protection-as-a-Service (PaaS)

22Miles, a global leader in experiential 3D wayfinding and immersive digital signage technology, capped off an eventful 2020 for the Silicon Valley tech company. This year has seen the company win the SEGD Arrow award, as well as being named a finalist in the Digital Signage Awards. The announcement comes on the heels of 22Miles also being spotlighted by CIO Review as one of the 10 Most Promising Digital Signage Solutions Providers of 2020. While the Arrow Award recognizes exemplary service or dedication to advancing technologies and manufacturing in experiential graphic design, the DIGI award was more focused on impactful technology that addressed the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. 22Miles Protection-as-a-Service suite was developed with the unprecedented challenges to businesses, schools, and organizations that COVID presented, in mind.

Developed as a suite of integrated technology features and capabilities to address viral pandemics and the evolving safety measures of social distancing, Protection-as-a-ServiceTM was born of both innovation and urgency. PaaS features a growing number of options for businesses and organizations spanning key markets, all built upon the core functionality of 22Miles’ PublisherPro content management software. Developed on a flexible, robust platform, PublisherPro allows enterprises to power experiential digital signage and interactive wayfinding within their facilities. As a result, the platform provides a customizable, responsive approach to addressing the quickly evolving technology demands of the pandemic across all key markets, including healthcare, retail, organizational, education, airport, government, and large venues.

22Miles EVP Tomer Mann sees the DIGI award win as a validation of the hard work and motivated inspiration put in by the 22Miles team.

“When news of this global crisis first started making headlines early this year, yes, we were very motivated as a company. We were not trying to win any awards although that’s great, but really more focused on trying to use our creative innovation as an agile R&D tech company, to do something that was going to impact the huge number of organizations we work with worldwide. There are so many teachers, and business owners, healthcare officials and nurses, venue owners who are valued customers to 22Miles. We were thinking about them and their families, and their livelihoods first and foremost when we started developing solutions like TempDefend, and Secure Mobile Control. We are very happy to see these solutions making a difference, and helping organizations adjust to the new normal,” Mann commented.

As an EVP who also works as a consultant to a variety of businesses trying to plan their 2021, Mann carries a unique direct line to the actual voice of customer so many companies try to gain insight into. The connection helps to shape the future of PaaS as a growing solution, built to adapt and address whatever future needs, connectivity, and integration that tomorrow brings.

“The cool thing about PaaS is how it fits right into the kind of open-ended integration that 22Miles was built upon. As a company, we made a pivot with our development focus to assist the workplace and provide a safe and hygienic solution that is accurate, customizable, and of course fully supported with compliance and constant enhancements in mind. We put our full R&D engineering arm to work around the clock creating an accurate and efficient way to assist with business continuity, and that was where thermal scanning with TempDefend and the Protection-as-a-service suite was derived. Leveraging our existing CMS we created new workflows and features that will be immersive for the new workplace journey. This comprehensive solution goes from the physical screening in the lobby to hoteling and hot-desking with dynamic visuals, through to visual and virtual communications to keep human interactions informed and engaged while focusing on social distancing and density controls. We are so proud of the outcome and recognition. It demonstrates that when hearts and minds are aligned towards one goal, everything is possible and everyone in the end benefits, as we experience greater safety within this new life journey,” Mann added.

The official announcement of the 2020 DIGI award winners was on December 18, 2020. For more information visit the following link: https://avnetwork.com/features/2021-digi-award-winners-announced

22Miles Product Videos