This year marks Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.’s 90th anniversary, and the milestone has caused me to pause and reflect on our journey.

What began as a humble screen-printing operation started by my grandfather in 1931 has evolved into a renowned company in the point of purchase and kiosk industries. We’ve designed, engineered, prototyped, and manufactured merchandising displays, interactive kiosks, and store fixtures for some of the world’s best-known companies.

I’m honored to be the third-generation Mayer continuing to build upon the vision set by my grandfather and father. Their pioneering spirit fostered a company culture that celebrates innovation, while their expertise was further proof of the value that comes from longevity.

The biggest credit for our success is owed to our associates. Since the beginning, Frank Mayer and Associates has been comprised of hardworking, forward-thinking team members who provide our clients and partners with unmatched service. Their dedication to helping our customers succeed is the driving force behind our celebrated reputation.

As we look ahead, I have no doubt the solid foundation of our past coupled with talented associates and a pursuit to be on the forefront of technology will continue to propel Frank Mayer and Associates in the future. Thank you to all our clients and associates, both past and present, for a remarkable 90 years. Forward…

Mike Mayer

President

More News From Frank Mayer