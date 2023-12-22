Assistive Technology – ATIA Orlando

There’s Still Time to Register for ATIA 2024

See our members at ATIA in Orlando January 24-27 at Orlando Marriott! It is free expo hall pass for the 3 day show.

ATIA 2024 is where assistive and accessible technology manufacturers, developers, practitioners, and professionals meet to network, learn, and share.

Companies that exhibit their products and services attract a large, engaged audience of users, teachers, and professionals who want to learn what exhibitors offer.

More than 5,000 program directors, special education teachers, therapists, service providers, higher education teachers, corporate accessibility teams, and workplace accommodations specialists from around the world—your customers—will participate in ATIA 2024, both in person and virtually.

ATIA stands for Assistive Technology Industry Association, a global leader in assistive technology (AT) education and research. ATIA is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of AT manufacturers, developers, and resellers, as well as AT users, professionals, and advocates. ATIA’s mission is to serve as the collective voice of the AT industry and to promote the best products and services for people with disabilities.

ATIA offers various programs and services to its members and the AT community, such as:

ATIA Conference: An annual event that showcases the latest AT developments, trends, and best practices. The conference features keynote speakers, educational sessions, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities. The next ATIA conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, from January 24 to 27, 2024.

Learning Center: An online platform that provides access to webinars, courses, and certificates on various AT topics and skills. The learning center also hosts the ATIA Virtual Conference, a series of live and recorded sessions that complement the ATIA Conference.

Membership: A network of AT stakeholders that benefits from exclusive discounts, resources, and opportunities. Members can also participate in ATIA committees, working groups, and advocacy initiatives.

Alliance Partners: A group of leading AT companies that have demonstrated their commitment to supporting ATIA’s vision and goals. Alliance partners provide enhanced benefits and opportunities to ATIA members and the AT community.

ATIA is a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about AT and its impact on people’s lives. To learn more, visit https://www.atia.org.