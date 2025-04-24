Accessibility — How Web Services Think of Accessibility

A Web-Centric View of Accessibility

We encourage accessibility. Accessible self service is the ideal for us. If we had one wish, it would be that self-service accessibility for all be treated much like safety. Seat belts and airbags benefit everyone. They are not optional for auto manufacturers. Emissions control is another. I drive a 2006 Acura TL and it would not be allowed on the road in China.

The value of a single aspect detail checklist like below is that we need 20 or 30 other ones like this, covering the different aspects of self-service, and not just a web interface on a desktop computer screen. Most of us use mobiles anyway.

We have our basic checklist, but we would like to expand those items into actions. In the kiosk and digital signage world we have to think about multiple factors

hardware (includes Mobiles) software Pre-deployment usability using personas. installation site surveys Connectivity (good luck getting decent internet in rural?) Ongoing service Post deployment surveys of customers for what we got right and what we got wrong Application flow (much like proper syntax in sentence structure. e.g. — Accessibility self-service for important is people use can everyone when easy not if.) All the checkboxes checked but good luck making sense. When clients do their own software kiosk manufacturers are at their mercy and never see the code fyi*



Insight — with the onset of “AI Fever” there are already examples of transactional processes being needlessly confused and diverted due to AI.

Note: current website project if interested — The City of Dallas (“the City”) invites information from established vendors or providers specializing in State and Local government technology services, specifically digital agencies/companies experienced with redesign, redevelopment, maintenance and management of external / public facing websites. The project scope includes user research to review the effectiveness of current websites (both the homepage and department specific pages), development of revised architecture, design and templates; content migration; and recommendations for new service-based functionality. The City is interested in responses from those with proven experience in the website design, redesign, migration, upgrade and ongoing maintenance sector. 01- Specifications- Website Redesign and Maintenance RFI Specs Final (002)

Examples of Good WCAG Testing

Features used to enhance accessibility:

Focus on using semantic HTML for better page performance, more enhanced SEO rankings, better mobile optimizations, built-in functionality, and screen reader compatibility.

Information, structure, and relationships are conveyed programmatically in the product.

Using ARIA where HTML elements do not provide enough detail or information.

Textual equivalents are provided for all non-textual elements.

Using a mechanism to bypass blocks of content that are repeated on multiple web pages.

All forms and form elements are designed for accessibility.

Labels or instructions are provided in the product when content requires user input.

Color recognition is not required to convey information.

The visual presentation of all text and images of text in the product have a contrast ratio that meets the minimum requirements.

Focusable components in the product receive focus in an order that preserves meaning and operability.

Data tables are clearly identified for logical use.

Style sheets are not required to view content.

No multimedia elements are used.

Animation is not utilized in applications.

Ongoing accessibility initiatives include:

Review and application of updated guidelines as they are released.

Continuing assessment of application software and development processes as they relate to future guidelines.

Ongoing review, documentation and remediation of all end user applications using internal audits, development and testing processes.

Evaluate the applications with NVDA, Deque Axe Accessibility Chrome extension, WebAIM WAVE Tool, WebAIM Color Contrast Checker, Windows accessibility settings, manual keyboard checks, third party (Deque, Level Access) automated and end user testing.

Engage clients, students and users if issues are reported. We ask them to describe and or document the issue(s) found, demonstrate with assistive technology and test the results of our remediation.

Work with third party providers to review, document, remediate issues and provide detailed VPAT documentation based on WCAG 2.1 AA (and continuing to evolve based on newer versions of WCAG).

About WCAG

The most recently released version of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) is WCAG 2.2. It was officially published as a W3C Recommendation on October 5, 2023, with an update released on December 12, 2024267. WCAG 2.2 adds nine new success criteria to those in WCAG 2.1 and removes one obsolete criterion (4.1.1 Parsing), aiming to improve accessibility for users with cognitive disabilities, low vision, and limited fine motor skills678.

WCAG 2.2 is now the recommended standard for web accessibility, but it does not deprecate or supersede WCAG 2.1 or 2.0. All three versions remain valid, though the W3C encourages organizations to use the most recent version—WCAG 2.2—for the greatest future applicability127.

A future major version, WCAG 3.0, is still under development and has not been released. It is expected to become a W3C standard in several years458.

Breakdown of Age Generations in the U.S. (2023-2025)