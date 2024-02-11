Braille Label – Braille Decals for ADA Accessibility

Braille Labels Decals

Along with audio, one of the mandated requirements for ADA Accessibility are braille labels, especially ones that last…

Quote — “As I had mentioned I am trying to figure out who handles the Airline Industry ticketing Kiosks, every time I travel, I see what is being installed on ticketing Kiosks or the lack of and I know that we can provide a much superior product that will last and hold up to the heavy public exposure keeping the Kiosk 100% ADA complaint and legible. I was stuck in Long Beach due to flight / weather cancellations for the last two days and had plenty of time to stare at their ticketing kiosks”, said Ken Parnell.

At SysTech Displays, we offer a wide range of standard Braille decal sets, voice guidance signage, audio signage, and network decals for most makes and models of ATMs. We also have an in-house design team that can help with custom ATM signage.

All our products are manufactured in the USA at our state-of-the-art facility in Northern California with our proprietary “Solid Dot” technology that stays 100% ADA compliant for the life of the decal.

We are a family-owned business that has been in business for over 50 years with a focus on the banking industry for the past 30 plus years.

We supply all of the ATM decals and have national contracts with the top 6 national banks, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, US Bancorp, PNC Financial, Capital One, and many others. We are also the OEM manufacturer for all NCR ATM models.

https://systechdisplays.com/atm-signage/

Over the past three years, we have become the main supplier / manufacture for Braille decals with raised characters for the Micro-Mobility (e-Scooters and e-Bikes) industry for companies like Lyft, Lime, Uber, Bird, Spin, Superpedestrian, Hellbiz, B-Cycle, Razor, CitiBike, DIVVY, ect.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/vfJVhcQWxDBtQ9fr9

Our “SOLID” dot Braille has proven to stay ADA compliant for the life of the decal, especially in the harsh and rough outdoor environments where the users are constantly tossing the vehicles on the ground or against curbs where an embossed Braille decal will not stay compliant. I have photos of vehicles that are in the recycling bins with our Braille and serialized decals looking as good as the day they were installed on new bikes two years prior, and the vehicles are destroyed.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/rah64wb9vVuDqLESA

I would be happy to send you a sample of our Braille decals, is 980 Home Farm Circle, Westminster, Colorado, 80234 the correct mailing address?

www.systechdisplays.com

Sincerely,

Ken

Ken Parnell I SysTech Displays, Inc.

Director of Sales – North America

10622 Industrial Avenue

Roseville, CA 95678

O (916) 652-2900

F (916) 652-2901

C (916) 947-0027

TF (800) 856-1108

[email protected]

www.systechdisplays.com