Press Release – April 2025 National Restaurant Show

– Visit Booth 8030 for Kiosks and Digital Signage at National Restaurant Association Show –

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Come see Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) in booth 8030 (NRA site). Self-order kiosks and smart food vending will be highlighted, implementing interactive and static digital signage (software and hardware), and how to incorporate menu and ordering accessibility effectively (like McDonald’s has, for example). More solutions include digital signage hardware, software, outdoor kiosks and signage, smart lockers, POS payment providers and vending solutions. Service and logistics providers. We are an association of over 50 companies and 700 listed companies with US, Europe, and Asia chapters. We inform and educate is our mission.

To set up a time to meet or request info, visit our 8030 portal link or you can email [email protected]

Intel Sitekiosk Pyramid Computer As always: A big thanks to our premium solution partners(Kathy),(Heinz) and(Zahdan).

2025 EDITION OF RESTAURANT SHOW

In the Booth Available to meet Pyramid Kiosks (Pixi Polytouch) RedyRef Smart Food Vending TPGi – check out JAWS Inspect Sitekiosk – interactive digital signage Ventus Wireless Modem

NRA Portal Page

Physical Floor Location

More Members to Visit Acrelec — cool video of AI drive thru ordering for Burger King and regional world news. Acrelec is in Soundhound booth



MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO MEET

May — NAMA Vegas

June — InfoComm.

July – RSPA.

CONTENT HIGHLIGHTS

This month’s analysis is an actual tariff quote example for US, Poland and Mexico to gauge impact. Example is a dual 4K mini-PC from a top-tier China manufacturer. Latest food pickup lockers at Applebee’s.

Tariff Mini-PC Quote – US versus Poland versus Mexico – Apr12

Making Kiosks Accessible – Simply use a Screen Reader

Visitor Management System Kiosk – Check-In Efficiency and Security

Wireless Modem Ventus for Kiosks and Digital Signage

Printing Boarding Passes and American Airlines

Redeeming Gift Cards at a Kiosk

Food Lockers for Pickup – Applebees Restaurant

Kiosk Rollout Chronicles – Ten Steps to Success

NAMA Vending Preview

Olea Kiosks News March 2025

Acrelec Rebrands

NAMA Show for Vending 2025

ASUS NUC Media Player – Overview and NUC 15Pro+

Walmart Self-Checkout March 2025 Update

Harnessing Software for Controlled Internet Access

RetailNow – See Kiosk Association at RSPA in July

Outdoor Transit Displays, Digital Signage Drive Thru and Kiosks IP Ratings

Burger King AI Voice Ordering Drive-Thru – ACRELEC

Kiosk Photo – Gallery of Selected Kiosk Models

Contact [email protected] with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising. It is free for companies to participate networking and insight.

About Kiosk Industry

The source for experienced opinions, insider insights, news, and market trends. Learn from the experts.

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate.

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0918-s2p-kmalogoblk-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner

[email protected]

RELATED LINKS:

https://kma.global/

https://directory.nationalrestaurantshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=62520315

https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/

NEWS SOURCE: Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Keywords: Restaurant Hotel and Hospitality, National Restaurant Association Show, Kiosk Manufacturer Association KMA, Self-order kiosks and smart food vending, WESTMINSTER, Colo.