Accesso Unveils AI-Powered Shopping at IAAPA Orlando 2025

Accesso Goes AI

Accesso will showcase its AI-powered shopping preview and latest technological innovations at IAAPA Orlando 2025, with advancements featured across its Freedom, Passport, Horizon, and LoQueue platforms. The highlight is a new conversational AI system, allowing guests to place orders for food and retail through natural chat interactions. These updates aim to create a seamless, personalized, and efficient experience for guests. Here is Accesso press release

The platforms feature an intelligent AI framework capable of handling complex product rules, pricing, and bundling. Guests can now enjoy self-service ordering using mobile devices and kiosks. Additional upgrades include a headless API for customizable digital experiences, streamlined combo ticket/food/merchandise bundling, and improved e-commerce checkout for higher conversion rates.

Accesso is also releasing a queuing API for native integration of virtual queues within operators’ branded apps, promoting better engagement and smoother operations.

The company is debuting its new branding and commitment to ongoing innovation at Booth #5131 during the event.

What’s New from accesso in 2025:

accesso Freedom℠

Having debuted in 2024 and already adopted at more than 50 venues, Freedom unifies restaurant and retail operations into a single, modern SaaS platform. Designed for fast-paced, high-traffic environments, accesso Freedom supports point-of-sale terminals, mobile food ordering, self-service kiosks and mobile point-of-sale. The connection between accesso Freedom and accesso Passport® provides consistent benefit and entitlement redemption across all guest touchpoints. IAAPA attendees can test-drive the ease of mobile and self-service ordering workflows in action during the show.

Conversational AI Ordering

Freedom now supports conversational AI chat-driven food and retail ordering experiences using accesso’s own intelligent framework which enables AI to understand complex product rules, pricing and bundles. This gives guests a smart and personalized ordering experience using natural chat interactions.

