Self-Service Kiosks – Doing It Right

The Future of Self-Service: Balancing Technology with Human Touch

Olea Kiosks® November 2023

Olea’s Self-Checkout Kiosk in Mile High Stadium

Olea’s self-checkout kiosks can be seen at several stadiums this fall including Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Self-checkout kiosks transform the game-day experience, allowing fans to savor the thrilling moments of the game instead of reminiscing about the long, tedious lines they endured.

You can read more about this deployment from Stadium Tech Report.

About Olea Kiosks

