Self-Service Kiosks – Doing It Right

The Future of Self-Service: Balancing Technology with Human Touch
Olea Kiosks® November 2023
The Future of Self-Service:
Balancing Technology with Human Touch
click for full size
We see the need for a fresh perspective on self-service. It’s no longer just about automating processes; it’s about striking a delicate balance between technological efficiency and the irreplaceable value of the human touch.
Olea’s self-checkout kiosks can be seen at several stadiums this fall including Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Self-checkout kiosks transform the game-day experience, allowing fans to savor the thrilling moments of the game instead of reminiscing about the long, tedious lines they endured.
Olea Kiosks is a self-service kiosk solution provider for various industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. They offer both standard and custom kiosk designs that redefine self-service1. Their kiosks are designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house to fit the specific requirements of their clients. They offer purpose-built kiosk models with 4 to 8 weeks production time, which is the most cost-effective option. They also provide OEM services for large-scale deployments1. Olea Kiosks has been in the kiosk design and manufacturing industry for over 40 years.