Public Safety Kiosk Includes Locker Solution – CR+M

LA-area manufacturer Olea working with Community Response + Mitigation – on an outdoor-rated dual-sided 55-inch display totem that has a keyed locker on one side that stores items like bleed kits, heart paddle kits, ballistic shields and other life-saving equipment that first responders need when they find themselves working an active shooter incident or other emergencies.

Defined as forward operating post for first responders

What we found interesting insight — The company sells a variety of items, including lockers and cabinets that don’t incorporate screens. But I find this approach interesting because I could see media companies and large venue operators that sell their own media and promotion time having an interest in these. I could be corrected, but the smart city thing being sold by media companies as a way to win ad concessions hasn’t really played out. Justifying the presence of ad screens – and I know this will come across as a little cynical – may be easier when the presence of the screens is positioned as helping first responders and the public.

