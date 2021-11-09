Public Safety Kiosk Includes Locker Solution – CR+M

First Responder Kiosk Doubles as Lockers and Advertising Point
Writeup on Sixteen:Nine by Dave Haynes
We are doing an in-depth article on CR+M but not surprisingly Sixteen:Nine published an insightful post on new public safety kiosk from CR+M.
In Brief
- LA-area manufacturer Olea working with Community Response + Mitigation – on an outdoor-rated dual-sided 55-inch display totem that has a keyed locker on one side that stores items like bleed kits, heart paddle kits, ballistic shields and other life-saving equipment that first responders need when they find themselves working an active shooter incident or other emergencies.
- Defined as forward operating post for first responders
- What we found interesting insight — The company sells a variety of items, including lockers and cabinets that don’t incorporate screens. But I find this approach interesting because I could see media companies and large venue operators that sell their own media and promotion time having an interest in these. I could be corrected, but the smart city thing being sold by media companies as a way to win ad concessions hasn’t really played out. Justifying the presence of ad screens – and I know this will come across as a little cynical – may be easier when the presence of the screens is positioned as helping first responders and the public.
