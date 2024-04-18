InfoComm 2024 – June 8th Las Vegas

InfoComm 2024

Here is all the information for InfoComm 2024.

Members at Show

Interesting Companies to See at InfoComm 2024

Information

About Us

InfoComm is the largest and most comprehensive professional audiovisual trade show in North America bringing together manufacturers, integrators, dealers, and end-users from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products, and services. InfoComm’s origins trace back to 1946 when our association, at that time called the National Association of Visual Education Dealers (NAVED), held its first conference. Since then, the trade show has continued to grow and support the pro AV industry. Last year, InfoComm 2023 spanned 358,700 nsf and welcomed 700 exhibiting companies and 36,639 total registrants from 155 countries. InfoComm is owned and produced the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) – the hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership.

AVIXA InfoComm Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS CONTACT:

Krystle Murphy, Director, Communications, AVIXA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.703.279.6366

InfoComm 2024 Will Dive into Digital Signage Trends and Tech

FAIRFAX, VA – April 18, 2024 – InfoComm 2024, June 8-14 (exhibits 12-14) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will present an exciting digital signage program, featuring training courses, the D=SIGN conference, workshops, networking events, and a digital signage focused show floor tour.

“Reflecting the growing opportunities in the digital signage space, our program at InfoComm will provide a wealth of insight into the very latest technologies and developments in digital signage,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Events, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “We’ll also have plentiful opportunities for integrators, designers, content creators, and the entire digital signage community to build their network.”

The spotlight on digital signage will begin with two full-day trainings: “Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE)” on Sun., June 9 and “Digital Content & Media Expert (DCME)” on Mon., June 10, presented by Jonathan Brawn, Principal of Brawn Consulting.

On Tues., June 11, the D=SIGN conference, produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation, will feature six sessions, including: “D=SIGN: AI Primer for Digital Signage” with Jim Nista, Creative Director, Nista Digital Content; “D=SIGN: Green Signage, Easier Than You Think,” with speakers from Legrand AV, Global Display Solutions, Sony, and BrightSign; and “D=SIGN: Futureproofing Your Hardware From Day 2 to Day 2000” with panelists from Bluefin International, BrightSign, Nanolumens, Legrand AV, and AVI-SPL.

Also on Tues., June 11, the Market Insights Lunch: Digital Signage Forum, hosted by Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker from Invidis Consulting, will provide a global outlook on the digital signage industry in addition to a networking lunch.

On Wed., June 12 the Technology Innovation Stage (Booth C8676) will feature a panel of digital signage experts who will explore how interactive digital signage applications can maximize the user experience. They’ll also discuss what’s next for the sector, including green signage and the role of computer vision AI. Panelists include Jim Nista of Nista Digital Content, Michelle Montazeri from Legrand AV, and Jenny Hicks from Midwich Group.

The InfoComm trade show floor will feature more than 100 exhibitors showcasing digital signage solutions. Paul Fleuranges, board member of the Digital Signage Federation, will lead two tours focused on this solution on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. The tours will highlight display innovation, content management systems, cloud technology, cybersecurity, and more.

In addition, InfoComm attendees are invited to join the digital signage meetup at AVIXA Xchange LIVE (Booth W2847) on Thurs., June 13 for conversation and refreshments. And on Thursday evening, Sixteen:Nine and Experience United Social Club (XUSC) will host the sold-out Buzz & Bullseyes Digital Signage Mixer at the darts-themed Flight Club at the Venetian.

To register for InfoComm 2024, visit www.infocommshow.org.

InfoComm 2024 is sponsored by Strategic Show Partner Crestron and Supporting Show Partner Shure Incorporated.

For ongoing conversations and news about InfoComm 2024, visit the InfoComm room on AVIXA Xchange, a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.

Downloads:

InfoComm 2024 Logo

Digital Signage at InfoComm 2023

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 39th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org.