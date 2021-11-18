Bill Pay Kiosks Review – AT&T Bill Pay, Verizon, T-Mobile and Xfinity Comcast 2021 Review

AT&T Bill Payment Kiosks and Others Circa 2021

Editors Note: This article is updated with new information weekly, sometimes daily. Check back for updates.

Having worked on prior generations of all of these multi-generational kiosks we decided to check out the latest iterations. See what has changed and what hasn’t (if anything). Along with the kiosk manufacturers (primarily Kiosk Information Systems) a relevant company in these was Dell OEM group.

Trivia: for a long time KIS bought touchscreen overlays (with controller) from Elotouch and then would overlay them on a Dell 19 inch that had the bezel removed. Dell loved selling a ton of 17 and 19 inch displays to KIS. On that storyline the USB controllers would be next and the Elo modded them, and the subsequent modding by KIS to them.

Something like Comcast, just up to 2013, there were almost 10 different configuration that had been deployed over various cycles and years. Its worth noting that in the case of Xfinity, the current iteration is really not that different from the original. Proving the point that sometimes it’s as simple as just addressing the audience.

Anyway, let’s take a look:

First we have Pictures – click for full size

Next are comments, recollections and trivia

Xfinity Probably on 20th generation? Started out with one vendor doing software then graduated to doing their own The IDTech units used to drive me crazy. Here was first encounter with skew factor on check reading. Makes me think of Check 21…

Verizon Speculating the enclosure is purchased from multiple fabricators. It isn’t grade AAA quality on the finish. Rough on the edges and “klugy” looking No provision for accessibility My guess is these connect to the internal Verizon network albeit thru multiple layers of security (Sophos/etc). I wonder if the overall budget + manhours has decreased since they took it over. I doubt it. These used to be manufactured by KIOSK

AT&T This one is from RedyRef No accessibility ADA design — Worth noting the POS keypad sticks out abnormally. Too far? I believe the 4 inch rule may come into play here. Probably for RedyRef, their only major kiosk deployment was AT&T and except for a background photo on the homepage there is no mention of AT&T. Kind of like working for Walmart. Much like Zivelo a small corner of the fab facility was segregated off into a “Let’s See if we can sell kiosks” quandrant. Quickest way to win some deals is to be the cheapest. Store staff we spoke to were unanimous that the current kiosk is has been and is an ongoing disaster (mostly software). We need to get some more opinions to be sure. The extended keypad (likely the desire of client) is technically an ADA violation and potential liability? Staff says the former version worked great (the one from KIOSK)

Thoughts and Musings Years ago there was this deal for Fedex. 10,000 units. $50K each. Big lockers. That deal had a big effect on a lot of other deals



Opinion: Cash in retail is getting harder and harder to find. Seeing a check reader was eye-opening as well. None of the above units dispensed change. That only exists in the supermarket checkout. Cash in city and state bill pay is still very much alive and well. New models like the Evoke Creative released last week by default have no option for cash, at least internally. You can always create a sidecar or simply use a standalone cash acceptor which even provides cash recycling all in one easy to service unit.