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Last Updated on April 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Question: Who are the best kiosk companies of 2026?

Answer: The best kiosk companies in 2026 include KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks, Pyramid Computer, ACRELEC, and REDYREF, along with leading providers in software, payments, and digital signage. The top vendors are defined by their ability to deliver reliable, accessible, and scalable self-service systems, typically supporting 5–7 year lifecycle deployments across industries such as retail, healthcare, and QSR.

Executive Overview

The best kiosk companies in 2026 include providers such as KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks, Pyramid Computer, and ACRELEC, along with a broader ecosystem of hardware, software, and payment specialists that enable enterprise-scale self-service deployments.

The global self-service kiosk industry is led by a mix of hardware manufacturers, software providers, and full-service integrators capable of delivering reliable, long-term solutions. Leading providers are defined not just by hardware design, but by their ability to support 5–7 year lifecycle programs, ensure accessibility compliance (ADA, EAA, EN 301 549), and integrate payments, software, and field services into a unified platform.

This guide highlights leading kiosk companies worldwide based on deployment scale, technical capability, accessibility readiness, and long-term support model.

Note: Kiosk Industry maintains a vendor-neutral position. Some companies listed participate in The Industry Group ecosystem, while others do not.

Top Kiosk Companies (2026 Shortlist)

Global Full-Service Leaders (End-to-End)

KIOSK Information Systems

Olea Kiosks

Pyramid Computer

ACRELEC

REDYREF

Advanced Kiosks

Notes: There are others that do kiosks but also do other verticals. Smaller and usually sourced from China.

Notes: Then there are companies like Zebra. Better known for scanners and printers actually. Elotouch is high end AIO and touchscreen provider for sure, but kiosks are a side business. Computer on a stick, at best. Opportunistic in many ways. They’ve just about burned all their historic channels and now rely on Zebra.

Jump to Section:

— Select a page — Pyramid Computer KIOSK Embedded Systems EU (Germany and UK)< KIOSK Information Systems LG Business Solutions Acquire Digital Software Intel Kiosk ImageHolders Kiosks Innovative Technology – Cash Experts Ingenico Payment UCP Unattended Payments ACRELEC America KT Group Crane CPI Sitekiosk Storm Interface Pyramid Technologies Cammax/option> Lazenby Group/option> Kiosk Solutions/option> Evoke Creati ve/option> Prestop/option> PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS/option> M4B/option> Custom S.p.A. — Italy/option> KEBA — Lockers Austria/option> Renz — Lockers Germany/option> StrongPoint Lockers — Norway/option> EasyPay Systems — Romania/option> Dolphin ADA — UK (accessibility)/option> General Touch — UK/EU/option> CountR — Germany (retail SaaS)/option> Acante — UK/option> 10 Squared — UK/option>

Asia

Samsung was for awhile but they have withdrawn

LG Business Solutions

Giada

DotInCorp

GLOSHINE

BestKiosk

SmarteLockers

Meking POS

Others – Larger ones subsidized directly by government SUNMI Technology Shenzhen Lean Kiosk Systems SZZT Electronics Hongzhou Smart Tech Guangzhou LiQi Shenzhen Hunghui IT Shenzhen Jassway Infotech



Hardware-Focused Manufacturers

imageHOLDERS

Advanced Kiosks

KT Group

Advanced Kiosks

Peerless-AV

Frank Mayer

Software & Platform Providers

22Miles

Sitekiosk

Nanonation

Acquire Digital

meldCX – reporting metrics

Payments, Peripherals & Ecosystem

Ingenico

Crane Payment Innovations

Innovative Technology

BOCA Systems

Datacap Systems

Full Industry Coverage (Complete Vendor List)

This shortlist is derived from the full Kiosk Industry database, which includes:

OEM kiosk manufacturers

Digital signage and display providers

Payment and cash automation companies

Accessibility and assistive technology vendors

Software platforms and device management providers

Connectivity, deployment, and service partners

The complete directory includes companies such as:

FEC

UCP Unattended Payments

Storm Interface

Dot Inc.

Giada

NZ Technologies

HoneyBee

VidaBox

…and hundreds more across global markets.

Full directory:

https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/

Custom vs Standard Kiosk Programs (NRE Considerations)

Many leading kiosk providers—including Olea Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems, and REDYREF—deliver custom-engineered solutions tailored to specific enterprise requirements.

These programs often include Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) costs, which cover:

Industrial design and mechanical engineering

Prototyping and validation

Tooling and manufacturing setup

Integration of peripherals and payment systems

Why NRE Exists

NRE is typically required when:

The kiosk form factor is unique

Branding and user experience are highly customized

Specialized hardware or compliance requirements are involved

Tradeoff

Approach Advantages Considerations Custom (NRE-based) Optimized design, brand alignment, long-term differentiation Higher upfront cost, longer lead time Standard / Modular Faster deployment, lower upfront cost Less differentiation, possible compromises

Guidance

For large-scale deployments (hundreds to thousands of units), NRE is often justified by:

Lower per-unit cost at scale

Better reliability and serviceability

Stronger alignment with brand and user experience

Examples of large-scale custom deployments include telecom bill payment kiosks used by major providers such as AT&T and Verizon.

For smaller or pilot deployments, standardized platforms may offer a faster and more cost-effective path.

How We Define “Best”

The kiosk industry is fragmented. “Best” is not a single metric — it is a combination of operational capability and long-term reliability.

1. Lifecycle Support (5–7 Years)

Stable hardware platforms

Long-term OS support (Windows, Android, Linux)

Remote management and serviceability

2. Accessibility & Compliance

ADA (U.S.)

EN 301 549 (EU)

European Accessibility Act (EAA)

3. Integration Capability

Payments (EMV, contactless, cash)

Peripherals (printers, scanners, biometrics)

AI and edge processing

4. Deployment Scale

Proven ability to support hundreds to thousands of units

Field service and logistics capability

Strategic Insight: Where the Market Is Moving

The definition of “best kiosk company” is evolving.

Shift 1: Hardware → Platform

Kiosks are no longer standalone devices. The leading providers deliver integrated platforms:

Device + software + cloud + analytics

Shift 2: Cloud → Edge AI

With increasing demand for:

Low latency

Privacy (HIPAA, GDPR)

Offline operation

Edge AI (including Intel and accelerator-based solutions) is becoming a differentiator.

Some of the leaders here are:

Shift 3: Accessibility as a Requirement

Accessibility is no longer optional:

ADA enforcement in the U.S.

EAA compliance deadlines in Europe

Vendors that cannot meet accessibility standards are being excluded from enterprise RFPs.

Manufacturing Reality at Scale (Often Overlooked)

At very large deployment volumes (e.g., 10,000+ units), traditional kiosk vendors may partner with or transition to global manufacturing providers such as:

Flex (Flextronics)

Sanmina

Utilizing component manufacturing in China (assembling in country of origin)

In some cases, large enterprise OEM ecosystems (e.g., Dell and similar providers) also play a role as integration or sourcing partners.

When to Use a Full-Service Provider vs Component Vendors

Full-Service Provider

Best for:

National rollouts

Healthcare systems

QSR chains

Component-Based Approach

Best for:

Specialized deployments

Cost-sensitive projects

Regional implementations

Full Directory of Kiosk Companies

For a comprehensive, vendor-neutral directory of kiosk manufacturers, software providers, and service companies, visit:

👉 https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-company/

Final Takeaway

The best kiosk companies in 2026 are not defined by hardware alone. They are defined by:

Ability to deliver reliable, accessible, and secure self-service systems at scale

Integration across hardware, software, payments, and AI

Support for long lifecycle enterprise deployments

Experienced and already up-to-speed

For large-scale manufacturing programs (10,000+ units), global manufacturing partners such as Flex and Sanmina are often involved. In some cases, enterprise OEM ecosystems, including providers such as Dell, play a role in sourcing and integration.”

Major “brokers” have always been Dell/etc

There are “in the middle” companies like Grubbrr and Tillster that along with their main platform will always offer self-order kiosks. Grubbr historically has used the Samsung unit (NCR and Aloha likes the Windows version)

In a market moving toward automation and digital front doors, the winners are those who combine engineering discipline with platform thinking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a kiosk company?

A kiosk company designs, manufactures, or deploys self-service systems that allow users to complete transactions, access information, or perform tasks without staff assistance. These companies may specialize in hardware, software, payments, or full-service integration across all components.

What are the best kiosk companies in 2026?

The best kiosk companies in 2026 include providers such as KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks, Pyramid Computer, and ACRELEC, along with specialized firms in software, payments, and peripherals. The leading providers are defined by their ability to deliver reliable, accessible, and scalable solutions for enterprise deployments.

How do you choose the right kiosk provider?

The right kiosk provider depends on deployment scale, industry requirements, and integration needs. Key factors include lifecycle support (5–7 years), accessibility compliance (ADA, EAA), payment integration, remote management capabilities, and proven experience with large-scale deployments.

What is the difference between kiosk manufacturers and kiosk software companies?

Kiosk manufacturers focus on physical hardware such as enclosures, touchscreens, and integrated devices, while kiosk software companies provide the operating layer, including user interfaces, device management, and security. Most enterprise deployments require both, often delivered by a full-service integrator.

How much do self-service kiosks cost?

Self-service kiosk costs typically range from $2,000 to $10,000 per unit depending on configuration, peripherals, and volume. Enterprise deployments also include software licensing, payment systems, installation, and ongoing support, which can significantly impact total cost of ownership.

What industries use kiosks the most?

Kiosks are widely used in quick-service restaurants (QSR), retail, healthcare, transportation, banking, and government services. Healthcare and QSR are currently leading sectors due to demand for automation, efficiency, and improved customer experience.

What accessibility requirements apply to kiosks?

Kiosks must comply with accessibility standards such as ADA in the United States, EN 301 549 in Europe, and the European Accessibility Act (EAA). Requirements include screen reader support, tactile input, reach range compliance, and usability for people with disabilities.

What is the typical lifecycle of a kiosk deployment?

Most enterprise kiosk deployments are designed for a lifecycle of 5 to 7 years. This requires stable hardware platforms, long-term operating system support, and remote management capabilities to minimize downtime and avoid costly mid-cycle replacements.

What role does AI play in modern kiosks?

AI is increasingly used in kiosks for voice interaction, personalization, computer vision, and analytics. There is a growing shift toward edge AI to reduce latency, improve privacy, and ensure reliable operation without constant cloud connectivity.

Should companies choose a full-service kiosk provider or multiple vendors?

Full-service providers are best suited for large-scale, enterprise deployments requiring end-to-end accountability. A multi-vendor approach may be appropriate for specialized or cost-sensitive projects but requires more integration effort and internal expertise.

Large enterprise operators such as McDonald’s often use a multi-vendor strategy to maintain competitive pricing and flexibility. In these environments, components such as printers may be standardized or centrally sourced across the enterprise.

## Typical Kiosk Pricing (2026)

There is a significant difference between entry-level tablet-based kiosks and complex transaction kiosks used in environments such as DMV or financial services.

Category Typical Unit Cost Notes Best Fit Tablet / Light Duty Kiosk $500 – $2,000 iPad/Android tablet + enclosure; minimal peripherals Small retail, pilots, low-traffic Standard Self-Service Kiosk $2,000 – $5,000 Touchscreen, printer, basic payment terminal QSR, retail, ticketing Advanced Transaction Kiosk $5,000 – $10,000 Payment, scanner, printer, ADA features Healthcare, government, banking Custom Engineered Kiosk (NRE-based) $8,000 – $15,000+ Custom enclosure, branding, integrated peripherals Enterprise rollouts Cash Automation / Financial Kiosk $10,000 – $25,000+ Cash acceptor, recycler, secure safe Banking, bill pay, FX kiosks

Additional Cost Components (Often Overlooked)

Component Typical Cost Range Notes NRE (Non-Recurring Engineering) $20,000 – $250,000+ Design, tooling, prototyping; amortized over volume Software Licensing $10 – $100/month per unit Device management, kiosk lockdown, analytics Payment Processing Setup $0 – $500 per unit Depends on terminal and processor Installation & Deployment $200 – $1,000 per unit Site prep, logistics, configuration Field Service / Support $200 – $500/year per unit SLA-driven maintenance

Cost Drivers (What Moves the Price)

1. Volume

10 units ≠ 1,000 units

Large deployments reduce per-unit cost significantly

2. Customization Level

Standard = lower upfront

Custom (NRE) = higher upfront, lower long-term friction

3. Payment & Cash Handling

Card-only kiosks are far cheaper

Cash acceptance adds significant cost and complexity

4. Accessibility Requirements

ADA/EAA compliance may require: Audio systems Tactile input Height/angle adjustments



5. Environment

Indoor vs outdoor (huge delta)

Sunlight-readable displays, weatherproofing, vandal resistance

## Executive Cost Model (Quick Take)

Pilot (10–50 units): $3K–$8K per unit typical

$3K–$8K per unit typical Mid-scale (100–500 units): $4K–$10K optimized

$4K–$10K optimized Enterprise (1,000+ units): $5K–$12K with NRE amortized

## Strategic Insight

The biggest mistake buyers make:

Optimizing for lowest upfront cost instead of total lifecycle cost

In practice:

Cheap hardware → higher failure rates

Short lifecycle → forced mid-cycle replacement

Poor integration → operational inefficiency

👉 A well-engineered kiosk costs more upfront but significantly less over 5–7 years

More Best Of

What About Restaurant Kiosks?

We’ve discussed large players like McDonalds, BurgerKing. Recently Five Guys opted to use Acrelec we think. All of the POS systems now come with self-order API and a recommended kiosk.

Based on current public pricing/features, Toast, Square, SpotOn, Tillster, and GRUBBRR cover different parts of the restaurant stack: Toast and Square are broad restaurant POS platforms, SpotOn competes in restaurant POS and payments, Tillster is more of an enterprise digital ordering platform than a classic SMB POS, and GRUBBRR leans heavily into kiosk/self-order and QSR workflows. NerdWallet

POS systems table

System Best fit Starting software price Processing / payments Kiosk / self-order Notes Toast Full-service, QSR, bars, growing single or multi-unit restaurants $0 starter or $69/mo standard Toast Payments required; examples include 2.49% + $0.15 on standard plans Yes, plus KDS and online ordering Strong restaurant-specific workflows, but often tied to proprietary hardware and processor lock-in Square for Restaurants Small restaurants, cafes, quick-service, easier startup path $0 Free, $49 Plus, $149 Premium Flat-rate processing; e.g. 2.6% + 15¢ Free, 2.5% + 15¢ Plus Yes; kiosk app/device available Usually easiest to start and most transparent, but advanced restaurant depth can trail Toast for complex ops SpotOn Independent restaurants wanting bundled POS/payments/support $55 per station cited for Essentials, or bundles at $99 counter / $135 full service SpotOn often bundles processing; one cited rate is 1.99% + 25¢ for some packages Digital ordering/tableside emphasized more than kiosk-first Competitive mid-market option with flexible packaging, but pricing can get less simple than Square Tillster Enterprise chains needing omnichannel ordering, loyalty, and integration Typically custom / enterprise quote Usually integrates with existing enterprise stack; pricing not public Yes; kiosk, web, mobile, delivery in one ordering engine Better described as digital ordering infrastructure than a small-restaurant POS GRUBBRR QSR, self-order, kiosk-heavy concepts, chains pushing upsell automation POS from $79.95/mo; kiosk software from $199/mo Integrates with processors; public processing pricing is less standardized Core strength; self-order kiosk platform is central Best when kiosk/self-service is a core strategy rather than an add-on TouchBistro Small-to-midsize restaurants wanting restaurant-first POS From $69/mo TouchBistro Payments available; add-ons priced separately Less kiosk-centric; stronger on floor/table service and add-ons Good restaurant feature depth, but add-ons can raise total cost quickly Lightspeed Restaurant Independent restaurants and operators needing inventory/multi-location tools $59 or $69 starter-level, depending on source/version Integrated payments available; custom rates on higher tiers Not as kiosk-led as GRUBBRR or Toast Useful if inventory, CRM, and scaling matter more than kiosk-first workflows Clover Dining / Restaurant Smaller restaurants and owner-operators buying through reseller/payment channels QSR from $135/mo; full service from $179/mo in reviewed plans Typical cited rates around 2.3% + $0.10 card-present Can support restaurant flows, but kiosk strategy is less central Often depends heavily on reseller setup, so implementation quality can vary NCR Voyix Aloha Cloud Restaurants wanting established enterprise heritage in newer cloud form Around $175/mo premium example, with promos sometimes at $0 upfront Example pricing starts around 2.25% + $0.15/txn Supports digital/loyalty integrations, though not positioned as kiosk-first in the same way Strong brand in restaurants, but costs and add-ons can rise with complexity

Quick takeaways

Square and Toast are the clearest anchor comparisons because both have transparent entry points and broad awareness, while SpotOn is a credible third option if the restaurant wants more hands-on service. Tillster should probably be framed separately as an enterprise ordering platform, and GRUBBRR as a kiosk/self-order specialist rather than a direct one-for-one SMB POS substitute.

Insight – Toast, Square, and SpotOn are the main all-around restaurant POS contenders for small operators, while Tillster is more enterprise digital ordering infrastructure and GRUBBRR is more specialized around kiosk-led QSR self-service.

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