Parcel Locker and Smart Lockers

By | April 24, 2024
0 Comment

Parcel Locker for Consumers and Employees

Interest iteration of clothing lockers in the healthcare field.

Here is surgeon “checking in”

Here is restocking

More Parcel Locker Resources

Parcel locker USPS Amazon

Parcel locker USPS Amazon

From LinkedIn

It’s happening.

Three main reasons why DHL invested in an agnostic Parcel locker network.

The dream of agnostic Parcel Locker Networks is becoming a reality.

Despite the success of carrier-specific networks, it’s time for a change.

And now, DHL has invested in a separate spin-off, OneStopBox, to build an agnostic network in Germany.

I had a very interesting discussion with the CEO of OneStopBox Lukas Beckedorff you can watch it here – https://lnkd.in/dHQihh5s
but we agreed we would not touch on topics related to DHL.

And we didn’t.

But nothing stops me from speculating here why DHL did it.

The main reason is that DHL cannot turn itself into an agnostic network. You can open yourself to competitors but you cannot become agnostic – it will be related to the DHL logistics and brand image.

Second – carriers have no obstacles to pay for the Parcel Locker usage to a competitor. Money is not a problem. The problem is always data -data of your clients and retailers. No carrier is easily surrendering its client’s data to a competitor.

Third – There are limits to carrier growth- you can not serve the majority of retailers in the market. So the only option to grow your total market share is to take it from your competitors. If not fully then partly for the handover. What you can not do with carrier-specific networks.

From that perspective is very clear and understandable why DHL made this move to grow its overall market share with agnostic network.

Hope OneStopBox will be successful.

Our industry needs more positive heroes like InPost and Vinted Go

Image preview
Post Views: 1
parcel locker Smart Locker System
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts