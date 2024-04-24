Parcel Locker and Smart Lockers

Parcel Locker for Consumers and Employees
Interest iteration of clothing lockers in the healthcare field.
Here is surgeon “checking in”
Here is restocking
From LinkedIn
It’s happening.
Three main reasons why DHL invested in an agnostic Parcel locker network.
The dream of agnostic Parcel Locker Networks is becoming a reality.
Despite the success of carrier-specific networks, it’s time for a change.
And now, DHL has invested in a separate spin-off, OneStopBox, to build an agnostic network in Germany.
I had a very interesting discussion with the CEO of OneStopBox Lukas Beckedorff you can watch it here – https://lnkd.in/dHQihh5s
but we agreed we would not touch on topics related to DHL.
And we didn’t.
But nothing stops me from speculating here why DHL did it.
The main reason is that DHL cannot turn itself into an agnostic network. You can open yourself to competitors but you cannot become agnostic – it will be related to the DHL logistics and brand image.
Second – carriers have no obstacles to pay for the Parcel Locker usage to a competitor. Money is not a problem. The problem is always data -data of your clients and retailers. No carrier is easily surrendering its client’s data to a competitor.
Third – There are limits to carrier growth- you can not serve the majority of retailers in the market. So the only option to grow your total market share is to take it from your competitors. If not fully then partly for the handover. What you can not do with carrier-specific networks.
From that perspective is very clear and understandable why DHL made this move to grow its overall market share with agnostic network.
Hope OneStopBox will be successful.
Our industry needs more positive heroes like InPost and Vinted Go