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Last Updated on March 25, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Retail Automation is no longer a “pilot program”—it is the 2026 baseline for survival.

We’ve officially moved past the hype of “cool kiosks” into the reality of a converged Automation Stack. From Walmart’s 5,200-store DSL rollout to the rise of hot food robotics (shoutout to Sodexo and ART), the infrastructure is shifting under our feet.

I’ve just published the Ultimate Guide to the 2026 Retail Automation Stack on RetailSystems.org. We dive deep into:

🛠️ The 5-layer tech stack (Edge to Data)

🤖 Robotic Dining & Temperature-Controlled Vending

⚖️ The $100B Shrink Problem vs. Self-Checkout Optimization

♿ ADA & Compliance Mandates for 2026

If you are an OEM, an SMB, or a retail exec, this is your roadmap for the next 24 months.

Read the full guide here: https://retailsystems.org/retail-automation-guide/

#RetailAutomation #Kiosks #Vending #SmartRetail #TIG #RetailTech