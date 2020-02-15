CSUN 2020 Conference – Kiosks Assistive Technology

CSUN 2020 Conference – Kiosks

This March 11th-13th, Vispero will be leading multiple presentations on kiosk accessibility at CSUN’s Annual Accessibility Conference being held in Anaheim, CA. Vispero’s Vice President and subject matter expert Matt Ater, will lead a panel of kiosk accessibility experts on “Lessons Learned from Developing Accessible Kiosks”. The panel will include KMA Accessibility Board co-chair Peter Jarvis, Senior Executive VP at Storm Interface, among others. Kiosk accessibility and usability will be discussed in a presentation called “Kiosk Accessibility: Understanding the Kiosk User Experience”, kiosk industry veteran Laura Boniello Miller and usability expert Rachael Bradley Montgomery will discuss the perspective of the kiosk user and how deployers can best accommodate users with disabilities. Vispero’s Ryan Jones will lead a session, “JAWS Kiosk: What Is It and When Would I Use It” to assist in using the JAWS screen reader in accessible kiosk deployments. Along with the presentations you can visit the Vispero booths in the Marquis Ballroom, #503, #603, and #703 to see accessible kiosks in action, including kiosks from Olea, Pyramid and SeePoint. Vispero will also be hosting an accessible Escape Room, and on-site registration will be available using an accessible kiosk powered by JAWS, located in the Vispero Showcase Suite.

Vispero has added support for the new Storm Assistive Technology device, the new Extended Functionality AudioNav. JAWS will continue to support the Storm AudioNav and other assistive technology devices by Storm as they are added.

Reception

Mark your calendars for this year’s Keynote Address at the Conference which will be held March 10, Tuesday evening, at 5:30 pm. A Welcome Reception will follow the Keynote Address.

We are pleased to announce that Dr. Rory Cooper will be the Keynote Speaker for this year’s conference. Dr. Rory A. Cooper holds several prestigious positions including Associate Dean for Inclusion and FISA & Paralyzed Veterans of America Distinguished Professor of Rehabilitation Science and Technology and Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. He is also the Founding Director and the VA Senior Research Career Scientist at the Human Engineering Research Laboratories. He holds an adjunct professorship at the Robotics Institute of Carnegie Mellon University and is also a Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

A prolific writer, he has published over 300 peer-reviewed articles and three books, including the award-winning Care of the Combat Amputee. He has over 25 patents awarded or pending. Dr. Cooper’s students have been the recipients of over 50 national and international awards. A Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors and other scholarly organizations, he is the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.

In May of this year, he was honored in Washington, D.C., at the Smithsonian Institute Museum of American History with a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office inventor trading card and portrait.

Dr. Cooper’s contributions are impressive and numerous. The Keynote Address should be an enlightening and rewarding talk to kick off the 2020 CSUN Conference.

CSUN Exhibits

Come to the 2020 Exhibit Hall and experience first-hand the cutting-edge assistive technology offered in over 100 booths. For 34 years, thousands have attended the CSUN Conference’s free Exhibit Hall to have the opportunity to directly interact with the providers who develop the technology, products and services designed to promote inclusion for people with disabilities.

The Exhibit Hall is located in the Grand Ballroom and Marquis Ballroom on the lobby level of the hotel. Be one of the first to explore the latest innovative technology when doors open on Wednesday, March 11 at 12:00 pm. We also welcome you to attend the Exhibit Hall Opening Reception at 12:30 pm.

