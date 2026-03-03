Last Updated on March 4, 2026 by Staff Writer
LG at CSUN with Dot Braille
Two notable things stand out: LG is clearly positioning this as an evolution of its Gen2 accessible kiosks, and they are now publicly tying that roadmap to Dot’s full braille/tactile module and multi‑modal access (audio, sign language, braille) at CSUN, which reinforces their “Better Life for All” accessibility narrative.
From LG — “We are excited to announce that LG will be showcasing our co-developed kiosk with Dot at the upcoming CSUN event. The event will be held at the Anaheim Marriott from March 11 to March 13, and you can find us at Booth #703. This innovative kiosk builds on the existing Gen2 accessibility features and includes additional solutions such as a screen reader, sign-language guidance, and a braille module. We believe these enhancements will significantly improve accessibility for all users.”
Details – Locations, DOT booth, Vispero Booth
- The kiosk exhibition will take place from March 11 to 13 at the Anaheim Marriott, Marquis Ballroom.
The correct booth number is #703, which is LG’s booth
- Grand Ballroom + Marquis Ballroom are exhibit areas
- DOT is in booth 603 and that is where you find LG we think
- Vispero is 503 for reference
- Exhibitors – 41st CSUN Assistive Technology Conference-compressed
From CSUN — https://conference.csun.at/event/2026/summary
