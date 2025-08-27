Digital Signage Software Wayfinding Update

Leadership Overview

22Miles is anchored by strong and visionary leadership. The company’s CEO, Joey Zhao, is also its co-founder and serves as the guiding force behind its strategic direction, emphasizing the importance of personalized, real-time engagement in digital experiences for retail and other industries. Zhao has played a crucial role in integrating artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions into the company’s offerings, furthering 22Miles’ status as a technological pioneer.zoominfo+1

The current Chief Operating Officer is Thomas Strade, whose responsibilities include overseeing daily operations and supporting both product development and client engagement. Strade’s extensive background in managing innovative digital solutions makes him a pivotal player in the company’s growth and success.cbinsights+1

Sales and Channel Leadership

The company’s executive vice president and senior vice president of sales and operations is Tomer Mann, who has been with 22Miles since 2014. Mann’s role centers on innovation, continuous product improvement, and managing a broad spectrum of technologies and offerings. He draws on over a decade of experience in the digital signage sector to ensure seamless solutions for end users across industries, coordinating between manufacturers, installers, and clients to achieve optimal outcomes.avnetwork

Kathy Isaacs serves as the Vice President of Sales, bringing over 20 years of sales and marketing experience, including seven years as a regional manager at 22Miles. Isaacs focuses on business development, technical sales presentations, and project management, helping tailor solutions for clients in healthcare, higher education, and hospitality.linkedin

Troy Hanna, Senior Sales Consultant, is another cornerstone of the sales team. Hanna is recognized for managing comprehensive sales cycles, conducting technical demonstrations, and coordinating proposals that support customer and partner goals, infusing strategic thinking into product deployment and customer collaboration.linkedin

Product and Marketing

Recently, Mark Towler joined as Product Marketing Director. Towler is responsible for the go-to-market strategy, refining product narratives, channel enablement, and accelerating company growth in the professional AV and digital signage sectors. His leadership is expected to sharpen the company’s competitive edge and expand its influence in critical vertical markets such as transportation, hospitality, healthcare, retail, higher education, and enterprise.commercialintegrator

Company Mission and Culture

The culture at 22Miles revolves around innovation, constant improvement, and client satisfaction. The company boasts 26+ in-house developers and a highly collaborative team that turns ideas into feature-rich, all-in-one digital communications solutions. Their technology-driven approach is supported by visionary executives, seasoned directors, and dedicated sales professionals focused on delivering immersive experiences and seamless management tools.22miles+1

In summary, Joey Zhao, Thomas Strade, Tomer Mann, Kathy Isaacs, Troy Hanna, and Mark Towler comprise the core leadership at 22Miles, driving its renowned status in the digital signage industry through expertise, innovation, and strategic vision.22miles+6