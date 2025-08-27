News from 22Miles a leader in digital signage software
Here is the August 2025 update for 22Miles, one of the leaders in digital signage software.
- If updates take too long, integrations are limited, or your vendor’s “support” feels like an afterthought, it may be time to switch. Our latest blog breaks down the top reasons organizations replace their signage systems, how to avoid common pitfalls during the transition, and offers a step-by-step Digital Signage Replacement Checklist to guide you through a smooth, disruption-free upgrade!
- 22Miles Client Installation Gallery Goes Live — We just launched a client installation gallery on our website! Browse digital signage and wayfinding installation photos that showcase the innovation and versatility of 22Miles across industries and spaces.
- Integrated Care, Seamless Navigation: Atrium Health’s Wayfinding Success — Atrium Health’s Kenilworth Medical Plaza turned to 22Miles to simplify navigation across its expansive, five-floor Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. With 10 interactive kiosks, mobile wayfinding, multilingual support, and accessibility-focused features, patients and visitors now move through the facility with less stress and greater confidence.
- Real-Time Wayfinding and Emergency Alerts — From expansive health systems to VA Medical Centers and hospitals, clear visual communications and real-time digital experiences are critical. We collaborated with BrightSign on a blog post to outline how our unified solution brings together interactive wayfinding and dynamic digital signage, helping healthcare providers improve the patient experience, streamline operations, and enhance emergency preparedness.
- The Myths of Wayfinding Complexity DEBUNKED — When most people hear the word wayfinding, a few words may come to mind: complicated, expensive, and high-maintenance. And we get it. You’ve probably seen quotes upwards of $80,000 or been told that a team needs to walk every inch of your property with fancy equipment. Maybe someone warned you that you’ll be tied to a developer every time you want to update a route. But the truth? It’s a lot simpler than that, especially with 22Miles.
- Visitor Engagement and Operational Efficiency at Foundation for the Carolinas — 22Miles digital signage solution transformed how visitors engage with FFTC. Interactive touchscreens throughout the facility empower guests to explore and dive into the foundation’s mission at their own pace, which enriches the visitor experience and frees up bandwidth. Staff can now focus on meaningful interactions instead of fielding routine inquiries, allowing them to dedicate more time to core initiatives and programming.
Leadership Overview
22Miles is anchored by strong and visionary leadership. The company’s CEO, Joey Zhao, is also its co-founder and serves as the guiding force behind its strategic direction, emphasizing the importance of personalized, real-time engagement in digital experiences for retail and other industries. Zhao has played a crucial role in integrating artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions into the company’s offerings, furthering 22Miles’ status as a technological pioneer.zoominfo+1
The current Chief Operating Officer is Thomas Strade, whose responsibilities include overseeing daily operations and supporting both product development and client engagement. Strade’s extensive background in managing innovative digital solutions makes him a pivotal player in the company’s growth and success.cbinsights+1
Sales and Channel Leadership
The company’s executive vice president and senior vice president of sales and operations is Tomer Mann, who has been with 22Miles since 2014. Mann’s role centers on innovation, continuous product improvement, and managing a broad spectrum of technologies and offerings. He draws on over a decade of experience in the digital signage sector to ensure seamless solutions for end users across industries, coordinating between manufacturers, installers, and clients to achieve optimal outcomes.avnetwork
Kathy Isaacs serves as the Vice President of Sales, bringing over 20 years of sales and marketing experience, including seven years as a regional manager at 22Miles. Isaacs focuses on business development, technical sales presentations, and project management, helping tailor solutions for clients in healthcare, higher education, and hospitality.linkedin
Troy Hanna, Senior Sales Consultant, is another cornerstone of the sales team. Hanna is recognized for managing comprehensive sales cycles, conducting technical demonstrations, and coordinating proposals that support customer and partner goals, infusing strategic thinking into product deployment and customer collaboration.linkedin
Product and Marketing
Recently, Mark Towler joined as Product Marketing Director. Towler is responsible for the go-to-market strategy, refining product narratives, channel enablement, and accelerating company growth in the professional AV and digital signage sectors. His leadership is expected to sharpen the company’s competitive edge and expand its influence in critical vertical markets such as transportation, hospitality, healthcare, retail, higher education, and enterprise.commercialintegrator
Company Mission and Culture
The culture at 22Miles revolves around innovation, constant improvement, and client satisfaction. The company boasts 26+ in-house developers and a highly collaborative team that turns ideas into feature-rich, all-in-one digital communications solutions. Their technology-driven approach is supported by visionary executives, seasoned directors, and dedicated sales professionals focused on delivering immersive experiences and seamless management tools.22miles+1
In summary, Joey Zhao, Thomas Strade, Tomer Mann, Kathy Isaacs, Troy Hanna, and Mark Towler comprise the core leadership at 22Miles, driving its renowned status in the digital signage industry through expertise, innovation, and strategic vision.22miles+6
