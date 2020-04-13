Last Updated on April 13, 2020 at 3:12 pm

Released for COVID-19 — Our new Dynamic Digital Communications package which is an all-inclusive and discounted package that includes software, hardware, and content (among other package features). Contact us for more information.

Questions

How does the DDC package help at this time?

Our package includes everything needed to get a signage network functional, quickly. It also includes no cost COVID-19 best practices content. Budgets might be tight right now and this package offers an opportunity to launch a network, at a discounted rate.

How much does it cost?

The five-unit package is $9850 plus shipping. Outside of this package, we are offering content services at different tiered pricing, based on unit purchases.

Turnaround time?

Our goal is to have orders delivered within 10 days from the time of order.

Brochure Dynamic Digital Communications

In this time of changing environments delivering information is critical. Portable digital signage solutions are an excellent way to get ever-changing information to the right locations in real-time.

Nanonation recognizes the challenges many facilities are facing as they have to adjust policies, wayfinding directions, and manage the flow of visitors. We are prepared to help deliver these critical messaging needs and are offering content creation services at no cost along with special dramatically reduced software licensing and hosting costs to organizations affected by the COVID-19 situation.

This five-unit package includes everything needed to deploy a dynamic and portable digital messaging system at your facilities.

Each unit includes a 43” display with attached digital media player, mounted to an adjustable rolling cart with locking wheels. The system connects to your network wirelessly (or wired) allowing it to be updated from anywhere, including by remote team members. Playlists of images, videos and even links to real-time web resources can all be displayed.

INCLUDED IN PACKAGE

5x 43” Commercial Grade Displays

5x 1080p Digital Media Players (Wired/Wi-Fi Capable)

5x Rolling Stands or Wall Mounts (your choice)

All software and hosting services for one year

FEATURES INCLUDED IN PACKAGE

Easily schedule content from any web browser (ALL COSTS WAIVED)

Content runs locally on player even if internet connection is lost

New account setup

Content Management Training

Player Setup & Staging

3 Custom Static Image Content Spots

Target content by screen or groups of screens

Divide the screen into multiple zones

Supports JPG, PNG, MP4, MOV, Webpages, and many other common formats

Options for live video input

PACKAGE COST: $9850 for all 5 units + shipping

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Each Additional Unit: $1,970

Additional Custom Content Spot: $330

Each Custom Animation Spot: $660

Options for news and weather feeds

We estimate shipping to your facility in 10 days or less of

your order. In order to able to deliver the solution as rapidly

as possible, exact models of players, screens and mounts

may vary based on availability but all will meet at least the

minimum specifications shown here.