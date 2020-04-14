Last Updated on April 14, 2020 at 1:58 pm

Outside Order Terminals

Editor Note: Nice note on LinkedIn on using countertop kiosks for outside ordering during COVID-19 shelter time. The example below is from Habit Burger who is using countertop kiosks from Olea Kiosks.

at The Habit Burger Grill is a genius! Because he chose to deploy our Austin model kiosks he was able to move them outside during business hours for customers to place orders safely outside. (His idea) They even placed some hand sanitizer off to the side because it’s super easy to sanitize a finger. Mike called us earlier today and asked us to share what The Habit has done in order to show others in the industry. While not business as usual it does help for the new temporary normal. Great job Mike! Our customers rock. Hopefully more can do the same.