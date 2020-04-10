Last Updated on April 11, 2020 at 11:58 am

Free COVID-19 Services KMA Offers

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association sponsors, members and working groups understand the pain and trouble that current companies are undergoing with unattended self-service kiosks. With exception of the healthcare segment our industry is also being disrupted. All hands on deck is a good motto.

To that end we want to inform the community of COVID-19 specific solutions and arrangements being offered, many of them free and available for instant download.

Free eCommerce functionality from Datacap — make takeout & delivery-only easier.

Voice Activation & Control – basic version and advanced version for full engagement. More info

Free Mobile Wayfinding App from 22Miles — Download free app

E-Ink Battery Mobile Signs & Powered Digital Room / Wayfinding Signs – Free 6 months. More info

Temperature Display Kiosks – Digital Signage with Human Body Temp Testing — available in 22”. More info or Contact Us

Free Notifications Suite — keeps Shelter-in-Place employees informed. link for more information.

Relief Program — For hospitality, education, & healthcare industries. Three free months of extended support & hosting Link for more information.

Digital Signage Quick Bundle — 22Miles with hardware display partner Peerless-AV® are offering a bundled solution immediately available to deploy Digital Signage and Wayfinding solution. More info

Free 3D-Printed Sani-Holders for iPad kiosk or Wall. Developed for Panera by Lilitab. Contact KMA

Portable Digital Signage – 5 rolling 43 inch LCDs w/software. Free setup, training. $9900. Contact KMA

We will be adding to this list in the coming days. Be sure and check back with the Kiosk Manufacturer Association for more assistance in the coming days.

For more information you can contact us