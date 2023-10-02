Future Travel Experience, Live check-in, AI self-service, and Oktoberfest!

Welcome to your imageHOLDERS October Newsletter, where you can read all about the latest industry updates, our company news, and everything you need to know about what we’ve been up to over the past month.
Strengthening our Partnership with United Airlines at The Future Travel Experience
Our Sales team had a fantastic show at this year’s Future Travel Experience where we teamed up with one of our clients, United Airlines. The show gave imageHOLDERS and United Airlines the opportunity to strengthen their relationship and showcase the state-of-the-art aviation kiosks that we have created together.
Our range of aviation kiosks fulfills multiple purposes, including passenger check-in, passport scanning, wayfinding, and reporting damaged baggage. On the final day, we programmed the kiosks so that people could check in live from our booth, something which proved an extremely popular time saver for those busy at the show. We look forward to working further with United Airlines and helping other airlines navigate their digital solutions to offer world-class capabilities.
Along with solutions we designed specifically for the Airline industry, our AI self-service restaurant kiosk, known as ‘Queenie’, was demonstrated at the Future Travel Experience show. ‘Queenie’ was able to offer a perfect example of how we are able to accommodate multiple industry needs with our kiosks. The AI integration within this Kiosk offers the ultimate CX, providing a quick and efficient dining solution to the busy airport customer.
It may only be the beginning of October, but imageHOLDERS have been celebrating the month’s festivities already! Jack and Chris attended a recent Oktoberfest event hosted by one of our strategic partners, Advantech. Travelling to Munich for the event, the imageHOLDERS contingent showcased our award-winning digital kiosks in front of a global audience. The event offered a great opportunity for the pair to meet, network, and forge new collaborations for the future.