HIMSS Conference – See Storm Interface Assistive Demos

Storm Interface is Returning to HIMSS Global Health Conference

Storm is pleased to announce it will be joining the Kiosk Association to exhibit at this year’s HIMSS24 Exhibition at The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, March 12th – 14th 2024. You can schedule an appointment using your HIMSS Planner.

This comes as even more medical facilities look to self-service technology to check patients in for appointments and perform other routine tasks. In those situations, touchscreens are often relied upon to provide the patient interface, but this primarily visual experience discriminates against those patients who cannot see, read or interact with content presented exclusively on a screen.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the new European Accessibility Act (EAA) are intended to ensure that those with impairments or disabilities are not denied access to essential healthcare services offered by self-service technology. There have recently been ‘landmark’ lawsuits filed against high profile providers of medical and diagnostic services, citing non-compliance with the requirements of ADA and other accessibility standards.

Any organization considering deployment of self-service technology should include provisions to ensure accessibility. Storm’s Assistive Technology Products are designed to provide a highly tactile, audio enabled interface to facilitate interaction with screen-based information. This combination of tactile hardware and audio output from the customer facing software is the accessibility solution most commonly favoured by disability advocates.

It also satisfies the requirements of the ADA and applicable standards. Attendees to HIMSS24 are invited to meet the Storm team at booth 2189 to find out how their self-service technology can be made accessible and compliant.

Here is a nice writeup and demo.

Background Information:

About Storm Interface

For more than 30 years Storm Interface have designed and manufactured secure, rugged and reliable keypads, keyboards and interface devices. Storm products are built to withstand rough use and abuse in unattended public-use and industrial applications. Storm Assistive Technology Products are recognized by the Royal National Institute for Blind People under their ‘RNIB Tried and Tested’ program. https://www.storm-interface.com

