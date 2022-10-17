Kiosk Accessibility Event – M-Enabling Summit

Kiosk Accessibility News

Vispero™ is proud to sponsor the M-Enabling Summit! Visit the Vispero team at the exhibitors’ showcase and check out Matt Ater as a panelist for “Advocates’ Perspectives on Future Directions for Digital Accessibility Innovation.” You contact [email protected] for more information

This conference will run from October 24th to 26th in Washington D.C. Register for the 2022 M-Enabling Summit!

The M-Enabling Summit is focused on exploring the future of digital accessibility through learning and networking. There will be panels, an Exhibitors Showcase, roundtables, networking time (including at a Vispero-sponsored cocktail reception), and forums.

Visit the Vispero team at the Exhibitor’s Showcase or go to the panel, “Advocates’ Perspectives on Future Directions for Digital Accessibility Innovation” where Vispero’s Vice President, Matt Ater, will be speaking.

Check out the full M-Enabling Summit agenda and register for the conference now.

Register Here

