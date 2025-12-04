Independent ATMs 2025: Evolution Continues

NAC 2025 Serves Up Innovation In Las Vegas

Attendees who converged on Caesars Palace for last week’s NAC 2025 conference and expo came in search of a better understanding of the role of ATMs in a changing world economy. Three days of education, exhibits and networking in Las Vegas hosted by the National ATM Council certainly delivered plenty of food for thought.

One assumption everyone agreed on is that the independent ATM operator is in a state of change as the economy continues to recover from COVID-19, with operational challenges striking on many fronts.

“As always the industry is very sensitive to the overall economic circumstances in the country,” Bruce Renard, NAC executive director, said in a post-show interview. “As those go up and down, our industry reacts.”

“As retail generally evolves, we are evolving also,” Renard said. “But I’m not sure how much of that is a transformation as opposed to just current circumstances. For instance, in Los Angeles and California generally, there’s been a very intense effort to address the migrant population there, and it’s been very aggressive and apparently has caused many people to fear going out in their normal daily routines doing shopping and the retail purchasing they normally would do. That whole situation has adversely affected ATM usage in that state.”

There has also been some consolidation in the industry, as well as a stream of new entrants in the industry, he said. “New blood is coming into the industry, and I guess you could call that transformational, but to me, that’s more generational.”

Renard noted that many operator attendees said the show was the best NAC show ever, and cited the following show highlights:

Remarks by keynote speaker Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican Congressman who offered an update on The Safe Access to Cash Act, which Fitzgerald co-sponsored. “It was very encouraging to hear him say that he thought there was a good chance that we’ll be able to pass the Safe Access to Cash Act this (congressional) session,” Renard said.

Roberts offered insights on how ATM operators can better protect their businesses and their people. A presentation on diversification opportunities. Renard also heard good comments from a session on diversification opportunities for ATM operators by BodegaAI, which provides a turnkey AI-powered POS for retail that ATM operators can use. The offering includes product recognition, dynamic pricing, margin optimization, SKU level tax automation, retail data analysis, dual pricing and cash discounting compliance tools.

Challenges and opportunities

While research and informal input from operators and suppliers indicate steady growth in ATM use, independent operators face rising costs for data security, theft prevention, regulatory requirements and state-of-the-art management and operational tools.

The more optimistic expectations for the industry are based on aggressive operator adoption of new technology, much of which was evident on both the NAC 2025 trade show floor and during the education sessions.

Grand View Research pegs a 3.6% combined annual growth rate from $26.49 billion in 2025 to $31.64 billion in 2030 for the global ATM market, driven by improved security measures, including biometric and one–time password authentication systems to prevent fraud, and the advent of smart ATMs for users with special needs.

The outlook is especially strong for the ISO (independent sales organization) and IAD (independent ATM deployer) groups as financial institutions find it more economical to outsource ATMs to the independents.

A changing ATM landscape

“In an increasingly low-cash and mobile-focused payments landscape, many of the world’s largest banking groups continue to remove ATMs at scale, while IADs are expanding into areas where cash is still in demand,” Datos Insights noted in a recent research report. “Banks are increasingly migrating branch services to ATMs amid ongoing branch rationalization. For the first time, over half of ATMs worldwide now accept automated deposits, with most of these using recycling technology. As cash withdrawals decline, ATMs are evolving to meet changing customer and bank needs while balancing cost efficiency with service delivery.”

Helen Amos, who led Datos Insights’ Global ATM Intelligence Service research, further remarked: “While we expect to see a continued fall in ATM numbers in coming years, the rate of decline will slow thanks to growth by IADs and expansion projects by banks in emerging economies. At the same time, we will see features such as cash deposit become much more common, meaning that ATMs will continue to play an essential role in the cash flow economy.”

Much of the focus at NAC 2025 was on the expansion of tap-to-pay (NFC), combatting rising ATM theft and new regulatory challenges, all of which will require additional investment.

Tap-to-pay on the move

ATM operators are being driven to embrace NFC by retail POS, which currently surpasses ATMs in tap-to-pay adoption by a considerable margin. NFC integration requires an investment in the necessary hardware and software.

Fortunately, IADs recognize the need to embrace NFC and are responding in kind.

“As more and more processors have certified these (NFC integration) kits, the growth has been pretty steady,” said Scott Weaver, vice president of sales for retail ATMs at Genmega, speaking on a panel about NFC for retail ATMs. “It’s been sort of shocking to see how many of these kits are going out the door now.”

Weaver acknowledged that operators are concerned about the costs of these investments, but he noted that in many instances, it’s the location owners (the ATM operators’ customers) making the requests. And as volume increases, he said, manufacturers may adjust prices.

Theft on the rise

Theft prevention was also a major focus throughout the show, given recent increases in ATM jackpotting, whereby attackers gain access to an ATM’s internal systems and force it to dispense cash on command.

Exhibitor Switch Commerce, a provider of ATM processing and banking solutions, reported that ATM crimes increased from 38,116 incidents in 2024 to 43,757 to date in 2025. The company further noted that cash trapping, where a criminal attaches a device to the dispenser to block cash outflow and then later retrieves it, accounted for 64% of the incidents, followed by 22% from card theft, 7% from skimming and card data compromise, and 7% from transaction reversal.

Fortunately, lock technology continues to offer more ways to prevent ATM theft.

“Locks are really important, and locks are changing,” Renard said during a two-hour session on lock technology which drew an overflow audience. “Locks can do things they couldn’t do before.”

“There have been some substantial technologically advanced products that have come to market during this past year,” agreed session speaker Phil Sutherland, who works in business development at MBA USA, a provider of locks, tools and training for locksmiths and safe technicians.

During the session, Sutherland described different categories of locks, highlighting Sargent & Greenleaf’s new C series cloud based codeless lock that has no keypad and sends a decryption token to a mobile device that unlocks the lock.

Regulatory issues continue

Regulatory challenges, meanwhile, continue to demand industry response, an area where NAC has played a major role.

Nancy Daniels, COO at Hyosung, reviewed the various rules and agencies governing ATM operators during a regulatory update session. Federal initiatives include the Bank Secrecy Act and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which require businesses considered a Money Service Business to register and follow anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) rules.

In addition, Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican Congressman from Wisconsin, gave updates on the Access to Cash Act and the Fair Access to Banking Act, both of which address access to banking services.

NAC lobbyists Jon Alexander and George LeMaistre, Jr. gave an update on the Payment Choice Act, which would guarantee cash acceptance, in response to financial exclusion of unbanked and underbanked individuals.

Jon Rubin, an antitrust attorney, provided an update on the NAC’s lawsuit against Visa and Mastercard for anticompetitive rules relating to the setting of ATM surcharges.

“We’re at the home stretch,” Rubin said regarding the case, which was originally filed in October of 2011.

The 2026 NAC conference and expo will be at Paris, Las Vegas Oct. 13 to 15.

Trade show highlights

Following are highlights from the trade show floor in alphabetical order.

ATM Geeks

ATM Geeks, a Los Angeles based, nationwide provider of ATM technicians, presented information about its maintenance services.

The company’s “first line” maintenance includes software updates, on-site visits, printer repair, communication fixes, money jam fixes and equipment replacement.

“Second line” maintenance for ATM networks includes software format upgrades, parts replacement, hardware upgrades, dispenser swaps, machine reprogramming, vault lock installations or changes, and equipment installation and removal.

ATM Gurus

ATM Gurus, a Long Beach, Missouri based provider of ATM parts, repairs and training, co-exhibited with Triton, one of its partner ATM brands.

ATM Gurus stocks new, refurbished and closeout parts, and provides repair and training for Tranax and Nautilus Hyosung machines in addition to Triton ATMs.

ATM Merchant Systems

ATM Merchant Systems, a provider of ATMs, processing, cash management, merchant POS, digital signage and digital ATM toppers, presented its ATM digital topper, Zem Mount.

Zem Mount allows ATM operators to add digital toppers to existing or new ATMs. The topper allows the ATM deployer to monetize the “real estate” above the ATM.

The topper includes a 32-inch commercial grade HD LED monitor equipped with a media player enclosed in a protective steel casing, presenting a clean, professional appearance. The operator can manage the content using Zem Media’s content management system or use their own content with assistance from Zem Media’s content creation team.

ATM Merchant Systems is also an ATM ISO.

ATM Up

ATM Up, an ATM ISO and a provider of ATM equipment, parts and accessories, presented its ATMRev, a business model designed to uncover operational inefficiencies and streamline ATM operations.

The ATM operator can choose which services it wishes ATMRev to provide.

ATMRev’s operational support includes machine placement, processing, cash loading, repairs, compliance, reporting and maintenance.

Baton Lock & Hardware Co. Inc.

Baton Lock & Hardware Co. Inc., a security products manufacturer based in Garden Grove, California, introduced its 5000 series dimple key system and its 7G series featuring a patented lock with lugs combined with special keys.

The 5000 series dimple key system offers three types of keyways:

The commercial keyways have standard key profiles supplied without restriction. Key duplication can be obtained on a locksmith level.

The restricted keyways are available when a special key security is required. Key duplication can be obtained by special order.

The reserved keyways are for unique applications. Locks can be keyed alike, keyed differently or master keyed.

The 7G series features a patented lock with lugs combined with special keys. The 7G and 7G 4-way camlocks are constructed with lugs on the entrance to the lock, preventing the use of common picking tools since the pick cannot enter the lock.

The keys for the 7G camlock are cut with two grooves to bypass the lugs, offering up to 600,000 unique key combinations.

Bodega AI

Bodega AI presented its AI-powered POS for retail, offering smart product recognition, dynamic pricing, margin optimization, SKU level tax automation, retail data analysis, dual pricing and cash discounting compliance tools.

Functions also include:

Inventory management

Customer management

Cash drawer and shift management

Multi store management

Bundle and pack item management

Lottery sales tracking

Loyalty and gift card programs

Automatic ID checking for age verification

Integrated security cameras

Integrated weight scale

Bodega AI also offers multi-lingual text and oral support in 12 languages: English, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Bengali, Korean, Mandarin, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati, Hindi and Farsi.

Carnation

Carnation, a Chicago based provider of currency counter equipment, presented its bill and coin counter machines, mixed money counters, counterfeit bill detectors and check scanners.

The offerings include systems that use ultraviolet, magnetic and infrared technologies for detecting fraud.

The company also plans to introduce bill recyclers in 2026.

CDS

CDS, a provider of ATM payment processing, presented the NCR Atleos ReadyCode cardless transactions for ATMs that utilize one-time use codes. ReadyCode is a card-free, API-based transaction platform that supports payments for ATMs and other devices.

Customers can withdraw cash from tens of thousands of ATMs using a one-time passcode sent to a mobile phone, SMS, email or online account. Customers can also add cash to their account or pay a bill.

Users click to receive the ReadyCode API on their mobile phone or other device. They can then initiate a cash withdrawal or cash load transaction, then receive the ReadyCode passcode along with a list of nearby ATMs.

CDS also demonstrated the LibertyX option to buy bitcoin at an ATM.

Clear Choice Payment Solutions

Clear Choice Payment Solutions, a Switch Commerce company that provides ATM placement services, introduced its affiliate program for ATM operators that includes network registration and bank sponsorship fees.

The company’s Watchdog Program features ATM monitoring in addition to fleet management and wireless device monitoring.

The company’s all-in-one kiosk provides ATM transactions, cash remittance, bill pay, and gaming and sports betting.

Clear Choice also demonstrated a recycler that is new to the U.S., the Atec C3L.

Cord Financial Services

Cord Financial Services, a national ATM independent sales organization of the Fikes Companies, provides ATM equipment, parts, accessories, repairs, transaction processing and merchant services.

The company’s online resource center offers software downloads, error codes, service videos and more for Hyosung and Genmega equipment.

The company has offices in Temple, Texas, Arlington, Texas, Meridian, Mississippi, West Palm Beach, Florida and Clearwater, Florida.

Parent company Fikes Companies also owns GEFCO Convenience Stores, Fikes Wholesale, Fikes Terminal, Group Petroleum Services and JF Air.

Dash ATM

Dash ATM, a provider of ATM security enclosures, introduced a swing gate for island drive-thru ATMs. The swing gate protects front loading drive-up or walk-up enclosures from hook and chain attacks.

The unit, 31.75 inches high by 29 inches deep weighing 415 pounds, features a recessed R2 restricted lock with two keys.

The recessed dual dead-bolt lock system is engineered for maximum resistance against forced entry, while the manganese armor, combined with a recessed housing and opposing bolt design, ensures protection against drilling, prying and brute force attacks.

DNS

DNS (Digital Network Solutions) presented its Transact dashboard that provides ATM transaction processing, processing security and fraud management services.

Transact features a terminal management system, real-time metrics on ATM status and dynamic currency conversion.

The dashboard keeps track of total deposits, total transactions and top balances per terminal.

Dollar ATM Club

Dollar ATM Club, a New York City based online marketplace for buying and selling ATM products, such as parts and accessories, presented a sampling of products available for sale on its website.

Dollar ATM Club shared its exhibit space with Aguila Business Service, a provider of ATM services in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Dormakaba

Dormakaba, a provider of one-time-code safe lock solutions, presented CenconX, a device-driven keyless ATM locking solution. The solution streamlines ATM operations and improves efficiencies for cash in transit.

The solution integrates features of dormakaba’s established Cencon platform, such as one-time-code and multi-tenant functionality, and also delivers newer functionality such as automated code transmission via Bluetooth low energy and close seals while replacing the need for physical credentials. The functionalities can be managed through the dormakaba Safe Locks mobile app and are part of the company’s new Apexx Software platform.

CenconX gives dormakaba clients the flexibility to choose between the legacy Cencon experience or the newer functionality of a more streamlined feature set.

DPL Wireless

DPL Wireless, a provider of managed connectivity services, introduced software updates.

The company also presented its Hercules 4G LTE CAT-4, a single SIM modem for ATMs and other low data use applications. The modems are protected by a solid metal enclosure backed by a 5-year warranty.

The company also recently reintroduced its MDB Restart, a feature that allows self-service equipment operators to remotely power cycle any MDB (multi-drop bus) device. MDB is a communication standard used in automated devices that enables the communication between machine components, including payment systems, control boards and peripherals.

First Sentinel Bank

First Sentinel Bank, a commercial bank in Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia, presented information about its nationwide ATM cash replenishment program. The company launched its online, long distance relationship ATM program in 2023.

Genmega

Genmega, an ATM manufacturer, presented its NOVA retail ATM, featuring a 17-inch touchscreen that allows full motion video on the top half of the screen while running the ATM program on the bottom half. The top screen offers the benefit that typically requires the addition of a digital topper.

Using components of the existing Genmega retail ATMs, the NOVA does not require the operator to stock additional parts. With the same UL-291 certified vault of the G2500 and Onyx, the NOVA provides the same security features that have been available in Genmega ATMs for years.

Features include edge lighting around the cash dispensing unit and an encrypted pin pad, near field communications, recyclers, as many as four 2,000-note removable cassettes, a 3-inch printer, a UL291 business hours vault and an optional “level 1” vault.

Hyosung

Hyosung, an ATM manufacturer, presented ATM equipment designed to take the ATM customer experience to a new level.

The company’s Cajera Pivot offers expanded service offerings along with cash recycling. Features include cash-in transactions, smart safe functionality and a configurable cassette option.

Additional features include front access, up to a 21.5-inch touchscreen, cash recycling with up to three cassettes, 100 notes per transaction and a 3,000-note capacity per cassette.

Optional features include a barcode reader, a contactless card reader, a privacy filter and a hand camera.

The customer interface includes a 15-inch LCD touchscreen with a 21.5-inch option, a PCI compliant encrypted pin pad, an ADA headphone jack with volume control, and an EMV compliant card reader with an anti-skimming and anti-shimming option.

The company also presented its Hyosung Pay interface which allows the user to deposit cash at the ATM and have their account credited instantly. The interface currently allows bill break, bill pay and sports wager. Additional features in the pipeline are direct deposit, mobile reload, ACME wallet, car payment, store deposit and Western Union money transfer.

Infinity ATMs

Infinity ATMs, a San Diego, California-based ATM ISO, presented its ATM services.

The company’s DIY program allows a deployer to take command of cash loading while taking advantage of Infinity’s transaction processing, reporting and technical support. Infinity ATM services also include ATM placement, 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, repairs and machine branding.

Lock America International

Lock America International, a lock manufacturer based in Corona, California, presented a variety of locks designed to address the problem of “jackpotting” where thieves use standard keys to get into ATMs that use the same generic locks.

The company’s Lock America High Security System allows an operator to retrofit machines with locks with key codes registered exclusively to the enterprise and a master key the operator can control.

Lockmasters Inc.

Lockmasters Inc., a sales and education company representing lock equipment manufacturers, presented information about its Lockmasters Security Institute, offering training for ATM technicians, including GSA technicians and inspectors. Topics include access control, locksmithing, safe deposit box servicing and more.

Based at the Mark C. Miller Training Center in Lexington, Kentucky, the company also has a training center in Maryland near Washington, D.C. and a training and distribution center in Las Vegas.

Training is offered year round.

Loomis AB

Loomis AB, a provider of cash management services with an international network of around 400 branches in 27 countries, presented information about its ATM services, including cash replenishment and settling, deposit pickup and processing, cash forecasting and online reporting.

Loomis recently acquired Burroughs Inc., a provider of lifecycle management services across a wide range of device types in the U.S. and Canada. Burroughs’ services include payment and transaction automation, unattended self-service technology, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and other connected technologies.

MBA USA

MBA USA, a provider of locks, tools and training for locksmiths and safe technicians, demonstrated products and information about its technician education courses. The exhibit included information about the new Sargent & Greenleaf C series lock that uses a cloud-based system that sends a decryption token to a mobile device that unlocks the lock.

Products in addition to locks include door and gate hardware, keys, key machines and cutters, drilling tools, lighting and optics, and apparel and gear.

Education and training include GSA approved technician courses, safe lock manipulation, physical security lock training, electronic safe locks and more.

The company also introduced its MBA Locksmith Portal, an information website for locksmiths and security professionals, including video libraries, diagrams, interactive product data, training courses, a community forum and more.

OptConnect

OptConnect, a provider of connectivity solutions, presented its fuse one 4G LTE Cat 4 router that features dual-SIM technology with the ability to ensure endpoints stay connected. The fase one is a semi-managed commercial grade cellular router that includes Wi-Fi access with hotspot functionality and security protocols.

The fase one enables automatic switching to an available backup and supports multiple VPN protocols.

The device is 83 mm by 25 mm by 74 mm in size and withstands temperatures from minus 40 degrees Centigrade to 75 degrees Centigrade.

NextATM

NextATM, a Grant Victor company based in Kaysville, Utah that supplies ATMs, ATM parts, ATM signs, decals and paper, presented its “ATM Forward” podcast interviews with industry leaders, an educational initiative for ATM operators.

ATM Forward provides a place for operators and innovators to hear conversations about cash, compliance, technology and other industry issues. The podcasts can be heard on the Spotify, Apple Podcast and YouTube platforms.

Grant Victor companies also include eGlobal ATM Services, which provides ATM placement and transaction services; TetraLink, which provides ATM products and services to financial institutions; and NextBranch, which offers branch transformation ATM equipment and services to financial institutions.

Paper Systems Inc.

Paper Systems Inc., a provider of paper rolls for ATMs and other industries, presented various size paper rolls, along with POS ribbons, ink jet cartridges, thermal transfer ribbons and printed rolls and labels. The company can custom print as many as six colors.

The company, founded in 1976, is based in Springsboro, Ohio and has a warehouse in Ocala, Florida.

PAI Powered By Brinks

PAI Powered By Brinks, a provider of ATM managed services, introduced its PAI Instant Master Keys to simplify master key management without worrying about losing keys or having to order new ones.

The company’s online key management system for ATMs allows for the secure provisioning of master keys through a digital interface that removes the need for physical key envelopes.

The system removes delays associated with shipping and tracking physical key envelopes, thereby reducing downtime and streamlining ATM maintenance and security processes.

Rise Armored Services

Rise Armored Services, a first time exhibitor, offers cash management services including armored cash in transit, ATM replenishment, cash processing, cash vault storage, smart safes and smart safe services.

The company’s ATM residual and deposit verification service uses multiple multi-pocket counters and provides deposit verification, storing of deposits, bundling and more.

The ATM replenishment service features a deposit pull only option, ATM cash adds, ATM emergency cash adds and mobile ATM vehicle operation.

The ATM inspection and cleaning service features a technician to clean and check required ADA functionality.

The cash vault services include next-day processing of ATMs, smart safe deposits and storing the cash in Rise terminals’ vault for rapid delivery.

Sargent & Greenleaf

Sargent & Greenleaf, the Nicholsville, Kentucky based manufacturer of security solutions, introduced its C series cloud based codeless lock that has no keypad and sends a decryption token to a mobile device that unlocks the lock.

Phil Sutherland of MBA USA Inc., a provider of lock education and supplies, described the C series during a well attended educational session on ATM locks.

“There is no code,” Sutherland said during the session. “There is an authorization that gets created, and that authorization can be for an extended time… It’s codeless and it’s cordless. It’s not connected to the Internet.

“What the C series does is it utilizes multiple levels of encryption bidirectional communication, so as it comes from the cloud; it’s encrypted as it comes through the smart device into the lock.” Where it automatically keys the code to operate and tells the system the operation has been completed.

“It’s resistant to burglary, manipulation, and more importantly, cyber attack.”

The C series is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of this year.

Security First Bank

Security First Bank, a Rapid City, South Dakota based bank, hosted its first NAC exhibit after expanding its ISO payment processing services to the ATM industry.

Services include access to national and regional networks, regulatory guidance and compliance, and flexibility in choosing transaction processors.

SMART

SMART, which stands for Service Management and Route Tracking, provides business management software, including software specifically designed for ATM management.

The company’s remote management software monitors ATM performance from a connected device with real-time alerts and tracking.

The commission tracking software automates commission calculations for partners with detailed reporting and statements.

The adjustable cash forecasting software provides real-time cash flow predictions to prevent overstocking and cash shortages.

The smart mobile software allows operators to access reports and alerts in real time.

Features also include routing, check printing, service employee accountability, vault cash forecasting, advanced cash reconciliation and ATM load photo attaching.

Switch Commerce

Switch Commerce, a provider of ATM processing and banking solutions, presented its Watchdog security platform in partnership with its sister company, Clear Choice.

The Watchdog program features 24/7 ATM monitoring in addition to fleet management and wireless device monitoring.

The company reported that ATM crimes increased from 38,116 incidents in 2024 to 43,757 since that time. It further noted that cash trapping accounted for 64% of the incidents, followed by 22% from card theft, 7% from skimming and card data compromise, and 7% from transaction reversal fraud.

Telecom Products Inc.

Telecom Products Inc., a manufacturer of ATMs as well as coin-operated air, water, vacuum, tire inflation and car wash vending machines, recently introduced an ice vending machine.

The ice machine, 84 inches high (without the ice maker), 72 inches wide and 36 inches deep, dispenses 50 to 350 bags of ice per day and stores 800 pounds of ice. The average ice weight per vend is 10 to 12 pounds.

Payment options include coins, bills, credit and debit cards. Remote monitoring is also available.

Telecom Products Inc., also known as TPI, specializes in laser cutting, punching, brake press, welding, powder coating, CNC machining, CNC routing, precision sheet metal fabrication and assembly.

Triton

Triton, a Calabasas, California based ATM manufacturer, introduced its Argo 15 CDM6240 ATM dispenser, co-exhibiting with its sister company, ATM Gurus.

The machine dispenses seven notes per second for a maximum 2,200 notes per lockable cassette, and can dispense a maximum of 60 notes per transaction. It has a maximum capacity of up to 6,600 notes and can hold as many as three cassettes. It also features an adjustable low level detection report of 50 to 250 notes.

VapeTM

VapeTM, a Cleveland, Ohio based startup with a background in the ATM and music vending industries, introduced its vape vending machines that feature biometric age verification, real-time inventory management and cashless payment that includes tap-to-pay.

The company’s vape machine products include four sizes: a mini wall unit with eight aisles and a 21.-inch touchscreen, a slim wall unit with 10 aisles and a 32-inch touchscreen, a mega wall unit with 15 aisles and a 32-inch touchscreen, and a slim tower unit with 24 aisles and a 43-inch touchscreen.

The machine’s route management software manages inventory, price updates, sales tracking and machine settings via web and mobile devices.

The machine can also offer products besides vapes such as breath mints, hangover prevention bottles, pouches, disposable cameras and mobile chargers.

Ventus

Ventus, a Digi company and a provider of managed connectivity solutions, presented its single-device reboot solution. The solution’s managed connectivity delivers comprehensive network redundancy via secondary cellular or broadband connectivity.

In the event of a primary outage, the network automatically detects the drop and seamlessly fails over to the secondary network until primary service returns.

The solution provides 24/7 technical support.

The company provides cellular wireless and fixed line SD-WAN, hybrid WAN and cellular WAN solutions.

VSR Industries

VSR Industries, a manufacturer of security products to the gaming industry based in Henderson, Nevada, recently expanded into the ATM industry, making its first appearance at the NAC show.

The company’s product line includes camlocks, keys, bases, cabinets, millwork and digital display enclosures.

The company’s recently introduced dimple lock enables an operator to replace the lock core without having to replace the entire lock.

WTI Wireless

WTI Wireless, a Calabasas, California-based provider of machine-to-machine connectivity, presented wireless 4G and 5G routers for 2-, 4- and 5-port devices.

The remote power switch on the router automatically reboots a locked device. The RPS (redundant power supply) then pings the assigned IP address once per minute. If the equipment does not respond after 10 attempts, the RPS will turn the outlet off for 10 seconds, then turn it back on.

The routers also feature magnetic antennas, power adapters, Ethernet cables, PCI compliance, split data routing, cloud monitoring, dual SIM, plug and play, and primary or failover capabilities.