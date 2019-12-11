JAWS Kiosk announced by Vispero

Vispero®, the world’s leading assistive technology provider for the visually impaired, is excited to announce an addition to the Vispero family: JAWS Kiosk. A collaboration between The Paciello Group (TPG) and the Freedom Scientific brand (owned by Vispero), JAWS Kiosk is focused on delivering accessible kiosk solutions whether it’s through incorporation of Freedom Scientific’s industry-leading screen reading software, JAWS®, or by utilizing TPG’s accessible design and technical implementation services. Beginning with the June 2019 release of JAWS, JAWS software will revolutionize self-service kiosk accessibility.

JAWS Kiosk for Accessibility

“Kiosk accessibility has always been a consideration but is becoming a standard rather than a ‘nice to have.’ In order to meet this growing demand, the kiosk team leverages industry-leading accessibility software from Freedom Scientific, expert consulting capabilities of The Paciello Group, and a strong kiosk industry knowledge base,” explains Matt Ater, Vice President of Business Development at Vispero and a subject matter expert on user experience when developing solutions for people who are blind or have low vision.

JAWS Kiosk Features

JAWS has been modified in order to meet the specific needs of an accessible kiosk deployment. New kiosk-specific features of JAWS include:

Thinner version of JAWS for closed environments

Locked down features for use in closed environments

Support for Storm Assistive Technology Products (NavPad™, NavBar ™ and AudioNav™)

Multi-language/Multi-voice JAWS support

User session management

Auto start JAWS upon insertion of audio device

Session end is automated upon withdraw of audio input (Auto Stop)

Compatible with kiosk system software

Fully customizable through JAWS scripting

Does not require an internet connection for full functionality

“Storm Interface are proud to be working in cooperation with TPG and JAWS Kiosk”, said Storm’s SEVP Peter Jarvis. “The application of Storm Assistive Technology Products (NavPad™, NavBar™ and AudioNav™), fully supported and integrated within JAWS, will bring a new dimension of accessibility and a powerful contribution to independent living. A truly impressive combination!”

Spearheading this initiative is Laura Boniello Miller, who recently joined Vispero after spending the past six years driving strategic sales for KioWare Kiosk Software where she built partnerships with kiosk hardware manufacturers, kiosk device manufacturers, and kiosk application developers. Laura is the co-chair of the Kiosk Manufacturer’s Association Accessibility working group and an author of multiple articles on the accessible kiosk user experience. According to Miller, “Vispero is committed to the kiosk accessibility space and now brings kiosk experience to these efforts. The kiosk team leverages JAWS software and The Paciello Group’s accessibility expertise to help customers create a complete accessible kiosk solution.”

Learn more at www.paciellogroup.com/products/jaws-kiosk/. Contact Laura Boniello Miller at lmiller@vispero.com

About Vispero: Vispero is the global leader for assistive technology and accessibility solutions. Freedom Scientific® and The Paciello Group, both Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Freedom Scientific is the leading provider of assistive technology products for those with vision impairments, offering brands such as the market leading screen reader JAWS for Windows and ZoomText screen magnifier. The Paciello Group is an accessibility solutions provider passionately dedicated to helping organizations make their technology equally accessible to all people. Other Vispero brands include Enhanced Vision and Optelec. For more information, visit www.vispero.com.