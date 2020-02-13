2019 U.S. QSR Kiosk Market – Mercator

Self-Service QSR Kiosks Gaining Popularity

Editors Note: Short and concise report on QSR Kiosk market. Nothing on drive-thru kiosks. Quite a few players not included (maybe next time). Example would be reference to McDonalds Times Square Flagship project (see CNBC writeup we published back in May 2019). That is Pyramid Computer out of Germany making those. No mention of Evoke or Coates for that matter. Recent news of Glory $225M investment in Acrelec is worth considering. Deployers like Appetize nada. Canada, Europe, Asia and South America are not covered. Still it is a recommended report for those who are looking to get educated on the QSR Kiosk Market.

Summary: Self-Service Kiosks Gaining QSRs’ and Consumers’ Adoption. Mercator Advisory Group research report assesses the 2019 U.S. QSR kiosk market and its future growth prospects.

Market: Self-Service Kiosks Gaining Popularity, provides insight and market analysis on the fast-growing QSR kiosk market in the United States, where ordering via self-service kiosks in quick service restaurants is gaining popularity among consumers and QSRs are adopting the technology in various configurations.

“Many consumers are becoming accustomed to order and pay with their smartphones. In-store kiosks can be a similarly satisfying experience and possibly better given their much larger screens. QSR operators also win with enhanced order accuracy and opportunity to upsell a customer’s order by suggesting additional items,” commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services at Mercator Advisory Group, co-author of this report.

“The implementation of self-service kiosks in top quickservice restaurants stems from the digitization of the consumer merchant relationship and suggests that kiosks may be implemented as a point of purchase technology in other markets,” commented David Nelyubin, Research Analyst, at Mercator Advisory Group, the co-author of this report.

This report is 13 pages long and has 4 exhibits.

Companies mentioned in this report: Acrelec, Agilitee, AMD, Apple, Armodilo, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, Diebold Nixdorf, Dunkin’, Dunkin’ Brands, Elo Touch Solutions, First Data, Francisco Partners, Frank Mayer, Grubbrr, Ingenico, Intel, KFC, KIOSK (Posiflex), Lavu, LG, Lightspeed, lilitab, McDonald’s, Meridian, Microsoft, MobileBytes, Olea Kiosks, Oracle, Ordoup, Panasonic, Panera Bread Co., ParTech, Redyref, Revel, Samsung, ShopKeep, Square, Subway, Taco Bell, Tapit, Tillster, titbit, Toast, Touch Dynamic, TouchBistro, Verifone, Wendy’s, Yum! Brands, and Zivelo (a Verifone company).

